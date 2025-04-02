Gymnastics For All Colloquium Kicks Off In Baku Under UNESCO's Auspices
The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
The Gymnastics for All Colloquium featured a wide-ranging discussion of important topics aimed at increasing the inclusiveness of sport, promoting healthy lifestyles, and spreading gymnastics to a wider audience.
Azerbaijan's successful organization of international sporting events once again confirms that the country is an important partner in this field.
