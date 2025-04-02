Liberation Of Kyiv Region Sent A Message That Ukraine Cannot Be Broken Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's victory in the Battle of Kyiv in the spring of 2022 was not only a significant military success but also a powerful signal to the world that Ukraine cannot be broken.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated this on Facebook , marking the third anniversary of the Kyiv region's liberation from Russian occupiers, Ukrinform reports.

According to Syrskyi, the Kyiv defense operation lasted 38 days -- from the start of Russia's full-scale invasion until the enemy was completely expelled from the region.

"At that time, I was leading the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Intelligence data indicated that Kyiv would be one of the main attack directions. I proposed myself to lead the defense of the capital, and I was entrusted with this responsibility and this honor," Syrskyi said.

He stressed that Ukraine had prepared for the city's defense in a very short time before the full-scale invasion. Kyiv and its surrounding areas were divided into defense sectors, commanders were appointed, internal and external defensive lines were organized, military equipment and personnel were deployed, fortifications were built, and a comprehensive fire defense system was established.

"On the way to the capital, the invaders faced fierce resistance in towns that have since become symbols of resilience -- hero cities such as Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel. The defenders of these towns became national legends. Ukrainians fought back because we all understood: defending Kyiv meant defending Ukraine, its independence, and its future," Syrskyi said.

At that time, Ukraine had yet to receive HIMARS, Bradley IFVs, or other Western weapons, but it was already clear that Ukrainians could and would defend their country and independence.

"Thanks to the bravery of our soldiers and volunteer fighters, the dedication of our volunteers, and the active support of civilians, we not only held back the enemy -- we drove them out of the Kyiv region and created conditions for further counteroffensives," Syrskyi said.

He believes that Ukraine's victory in the Battle of Kyiv sent a message to the world that "Ukraine is fighting, Ukraine cannot be broken, Ukraine is capable of winning, and Ukraine will win."

"I am proud of every soldier, sergeant, and officer who, at a decisive moment in our history, demonstrated courage, military skill, and resilience. I bow my head in memory of those who gave their lives for the liberation of the Kyiv region and for Ukraine's victory," Syrskyi concluded.

In February 2022, the Kyiv region was among the first to come under Russian attack. Heavy fighting lasted for more than a month. Fifteen communities in the Vyshhorod, Bucha, and Brovary districts were occupied by Russian forces.

On April 2, 2022, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of the Kyiv region. The last Russian units were forced out of Bucha, Hostomel, and Borodianka.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine