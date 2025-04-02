The Number Of Days You Need To Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage Payment In Each State

More than half a month's worth of work

Fittingly named the Paradise of the Pacific, it doesn't come as a surprise that Hawaii is a sought after place to live. But, with that also comes the crown of the highest median home list price in the nation at $796,947. Homeowners purchasing a home at this price point will need to work 17 days each month just to cover the payment of $5,222, including tax and insurance, on average.

The in-demand state of California faces a similar trend, with homeowners having to work an average of 15 days of the month to cover a payment of $4,773, including tax and insurance. And, likely driven by an influx of people moving into the state and popular cities like Bozeman becoming more expensive, the average homeowner in Montana - where the median home list price is $613,275 - would also have to work 15 days of the month.

One week, or less

Meanwhile, the midwest and southeastern U.S. seaboard face a different reality. West Virginia and Ohio have the lowest median home list price, at $247,000 and $259,450, and residents need to work about seven and six days a month, respectively, to afford their mortgage payments. Other states that only require a week of work on average include Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Michigan.

