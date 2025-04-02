The Number Of Days You Need To Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage Payment In Each State
Work Days Required Per Month To Afford a Mortgage Payment by State
State
Median Home List Price
Average Work Days Required
Alabama
$321,720
9
Alaska
$422,500
9
Arizona
$488,500
12
Arkansas
$289,950
8
California
$728,500
15
Colorado
$559,475
12
Connecticut
$499,450
11
Delaware
$479,495
12
District of Columbia
$589,950
9
Florida
$435,000
11
Georgia
$380,000
9
Hawaii
$796,947
17
Idaho
$566,950
14
Illinois
$289,950
7
Indiana
$279,450
7
Iowa
$279,950
8
Kansas
$280,298
7
Kentucky
$299,000
8
Louisiana
$275,000
8
Maine
$449,450
11
Maryland
$408,323
9
Massachusetts
$749,950
15
Michigan
$265,350
7
Minnesota
$380,948
8
Mississippi
$289,900
9
Missouri
$289,000
7
Montana
$613,375
15
Nebraska
$346,925
9
Nevada
$485,598
13
New Hampshire
$574,950
13
New Jersey
$544,950
12
New Mexico
$389,700
11
New York
$659,974
14
North Carolina
$399,450
10
North Dakota
$363,322
9
Ohio
$259,450
6
Oklahoma
$294,995
8
Oregon
$550,000
12
Pennsylvania
$296,750
8
Rhode Island
$524,950
12
South Carolina
$352,450
9
South Dakota
$372,500
10
Tennessee
$419,965
11
Texas
$355,000
8
Utah
$586,200
14
Vermont
$497,500
12
Virginia
$422,325
10
Washington
$607,075
12
West Virginia
$247,000
7
Wisconsin
$379,450
9
Wyoming
$459,725
12
Methodology
To assess housing affordability, this analysis calculates the number of workdays needed to cover a median monthly mortgage payment in each state. The estimates are based on median home list prices as of February 2025 and assume a 30-year fixed mortgage at a 6.65% interest rate. Property taxes and insurance costs are factored in using a 1.7% annual rate, and calculations assume a 20% down payment. Wage data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' January 2025 release, which tracks average hourly earnings across states.
