Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Number Of Days You Need To Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage Payment In Each State

The Number Of Days You Need To Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage Payment In Each State


2025-04-02 06:00:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The number of workdays required to afford a home today stems from a couple factors. First, home prices have risen faster than incomes, widening the gap between earnings and housing costs. Second, elevated mortgage rates have increased borrowing costs, further stretching monthly budgets," said Charlie Lankston, Executive Editor, Realtor®. "As a result, prospective buyers must allocate more of their income, and consequently, more work days each month, to afford mortgage payments."

More than half a month's worth of work
Fittingly named the Paradise of the Pacific, it doesn't come as a surprise that Hawaii is a sought after place to live. But, with that also comes the crown of the highest median home list price in the nation at $796,947. Homeowners purchasing a home at this price point will need to work 17 days each month just to cover the payment of $5,222, including tax and insurance, on average.

The in-demand state of California faces a similar trend, with homeowners having to work an average of 15 days of the month to cover a payment of $4,773, including tax and insurance. And, likely driven by an influx of people moving into the state and popular cities like Bozeman becoming more expensive, the average homeowner in Montana - where the median home list price is $613,275 - would also have to work 15 days of the month.

One week, or less
Meanwhile, the midwest and southeastern U.S. seaboard face a different reality. West Virginia and Ohio have the lowest median home list price, at $247,000 and $259,450, and residents need to work about seven and six days a month, respectively, to afford their mortgage payments. Other states that only require a week of work on average include Kansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Michigan.

To read more about the number of days required to work to afford a mortgage payment visit Realtor .

Work Days Required Per Month To Afford a Mortgage Payment by State

State

Median Home List Price

Average Work Days Required
to Afford the Mortgage
Payment

Alabama

$321,720

9

Alaska

$422,500

9

Arizona

$488,500

12

Arkansas

$289,950

8

California

$728,500

15

Colorado

$559,475

12

Connecticut

$499,450

11

Delaware

$479,495

12

District of Columbia

$589,950

9

Florida

$435,000

11

Georgia

$380,000

9

Hawaii

$796,947

17

Idaho

$566,950

14

Illinois

$289,950

7

Indiana

$279,450

7

Iowa

$279,950

8

Kansas

$280,298

7

Kentucky

$299,000

8

Louisiana

$275,000

8

Maine

$449,450

11

Maryland

$408,323

9

Massachusetts

$749,950

15

Michigan

$265,350

7

Minnesota

$380,948

8

Mississippi

$289,900

9

Missouri

$289,000

7

Montana

$613,375

15

Nebraska

$346,925

9

Nevada

$485,598

13

New Hampshire

$574,950

13

New Jersey

$544,950

12

New Mexico

$389,700

11

New York

$659,974

14

North Carolina

$399,450

10

North Dakota

$363,322

9

Ohio

$259,450

6

Oklahoma

$294,995

8

Oregon

$550,000

12

Pennsylvania

$296,750

8

Rhode Island

$524,950

12

South Carolina

$352,450

9

South Dakota

$372,500

10

Tennessee

$419,965

11

Texas

$355,000

8

Utah

$586,200

14

Vermont

$497,500

12

Virginia

$422,325

10

Washington

$607,075

12

West Virginia

$247,000

7

Wisconsin

$379,450

9

Wyoming

$459,725

12

Methodology
To assess housing affordability, this analysis calculates the number of workdays needed to cover a median monthly mortgage payment in each state. The estimates are based on median home list prices as of February 2025 and assume a 30-year fixed mortgage at a 6.65% interest rate. Property taxes and insurance costs are factored in using a 1.7% annual rate, and calculations assume a 20% down payment. Wage data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' January 2025 release, which tracks average hourly earnings across states.

About Realtor ®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media Contact: Asees Singh, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor

MENAFN02042025003732001241ID1109381215

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search