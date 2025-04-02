MEXC Dominates 2024 Perpetuals Surge, Secures Top 5 Global Ranking



MEXC's share of perpetual trading volume increased from 3% to 11% in 2024.

The exchange's OI market share doubled in Q4 2024 , leading all competitors. MEXC entered the top five exchanges, with the total annual perpetual trading volume reaching $58.5 trillion.

MEXC's share of the perpetual futures market grew from just 3% at the start of 2024 to 11% by year-end - a notable achievement driven by the platform's deep liquidity, competitive fee structure, and innovative trading features. This performance placed MEXC among the top five centralized perpetual exchanges, collectively recording $58.5 trillion in trading volume for the year. This makes 2024 the most active year in the history of futures trading on the crypto market.

Throughout the year, MEXC showed steady growth across key metrics. Its perpetual trading volume share nearly quadrupled, while its OI market share doubled by Q4. The exchange's strong focus on listing the most trending and in-demand tokens, combined with low fees in both futures and spot trading, has made it a go-to option for many traders worldwide.

The exchange received additional recognition from institutional reports such as TokenInsight , which stated the exchange captured the largest market share among centralized exchanges in February 2024, earning it a spot among the top 5 exchanges in overall market share. By identifying trends faster than its competitors, MEXC continues to strengthen its position among top-tier exchanges.

MEXC's substantial growth in perpetual trading and open interest volume market share demonstrates the exchange's emerging role as a major force in the cryptocurrency derivatives market . According to CoinDesk data , the exchange also captured the largest market share among centralized exchanges in February 2024, securing a place in the global top five for overall trading volume.

These achievements, supported by the platform's comprehensive token offerings and methodical approach to capturing market trends, position MEXC as a key player in driving the evolution of cryptocurrency trading. MEXC remains dedicated to enhancing its platform, expanding its offerings, and upholding the highest standards of security and user experience.

