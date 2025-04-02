Annexus Welcomes Mike Morrone As New Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexus, the leading independent designer and distributor of retirement products in the nation, is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Morrone as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Mike brings 25 years of leadership experience from Nationwide, where he made a significant impact across multiple roles, including Annuity and Life Operations and, most recently, leading the Annuity Business Development team for Individual Products and Solutions. Mike played a pivotal role in the formation of the Annexus-Nationwide partnership in March 2014 with the launch of the Nationwide New Heights® Select fixed indexed annuity, resulting in more than $36 billion in premium to date. His ability to drive strategic collaboration and deliver innovative solutions has made him a respected leader within the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the executive team here at Annexus,” says Ron Shurts, CEO and co-founder of Annexus.“Mike's proven leadership, deep industry experience, focus on innovation, and commitment to results make him a natural fit as we move Annexus forward as part of the Integrity family.”

“I'm honored to join Annexus, a company that has consistently set the standard for innovation in retirement solutions,” says Mike.“I look forward to working alongside this talented team as we drive the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation.”

Originally from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Mike grew up playing hockey and played professionally in the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes organization. He's been married to Kate for 27 years, and they are the proud parents of Jake, 23, and Beck, 14.

About Annexus

For nearly two decades, Annexus has developed market-leading fixed indexed annuities, registered indexed-linked annuities, and indexed universal life insurance products that help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings. The company has built strategic relationships with the industry's top insurance carriers and some of the world's largest investment banks. For more information, visit Annexus .

