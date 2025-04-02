Coal Production Surges 29.7 Pc In FY25, Dispatches See 33.3 Pc Growth: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Ministry of Coal on Wednesday said that coal production surged to 190.95 million tonnes (MT) in the just-concluded financial year (FY25), marking a remarkable 29.79 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's 147.11 MT.

The ministry, in a statement, said that it has achieved a historic breakthrough, setting new records in captive and commercial coal production and dispatches for the financial year 2024-25.

Coal dispatches also witnessed an extraordinary rise, reaching 190.42 MT, a 33.36 per cent increase from the 142.79 MT recorded in FY 2023-24.

"These outstanding numbers reflect the sector's resilience, efficiency, and crucial role in securing India's energy needs, driving industries such as power, steel, and cement," said the ministry.

Notably, captive mines achieved 24.72 per cent growth in production and 27.76 per cent in dispatch from the previous year, ensuring a steady supply to core industries.

Commercial mines led the momentum with a phenomenal 67.32 per cent surge in production and a staggering 76.71 per cent rise in dispatch from the previous year - a testament to India's coal sector expansion and efficiency.

These record-breaking achievements directly reflect India's strategic push for energy self-reliance, strengthening the country's position as a global economic powerhouse.

Meanwhile, coal production increased by 1.7 per cent last month over February, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 5.6 per cent during April to February, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

India has crossed the monumental milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production. The coal sector's success is attributed to the tireless efforts of coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), private players, and the dedicated workforce of around 5 lakh mine workers across more than 350 coal mines.

The country relies on coal for approximately 55 per cent of its energy mix, and around 74 per cent of the country's electricity is generated by coal-based power plants.