Inc. Names Aerospike To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Pacific

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc. today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, this prestigious ranking features the fastest-growing private companies in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Aerospike makes it easy to launch in the cloud and choose the right data model for the job-whether document, graph , key-value, or vector search -all within a single, massively scalable real-time database. Developers can build high-performance applications on top of these models while using 80% less infrastructure than legacy or point solutions.

“Our customers lead their industries with some of the most successful, cost-effective real-time application and AI deployments, turning to Aerospike to quickly deploy in the cloud and scale up and out to meet demand,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO, Aerospike.

In 2024, Aerospike closed a $114M investment to support company growth and meet market demand. DB-Engines currently ranks Aerospike as the third most popular graph database and fifth most popular vector database in the industry.

The companies on this list show a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2021 and 2023, these companies had a median growth rate of 124 percent. They also added 7,947 jobs and $5.6 billion to the region's economy.

“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

