Coinshares Resolves On Dividend Distribution For The Financial Year 2024
|Ex-dividend date
|Record date
|Payment date
|Total Dividend
|Tranche 1
|29 April 2025
|30 April 2025
|6 May 2025
|GBP 5,000,000
|Tranche 2
|27 June 2025
|30 June 2025
|3 July 2025
|GBP 5,000,000
|Tranche 3
|29 September 2025
|30 September 2025
|3 October 2025
|GBP 5,000,000
|Tranche 4
|29 December 2025
|30 December 2025
|7 January 2026
|GBP 5,000,000
In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
