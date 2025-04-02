Coinshares Resolves On Dividend Distribution For The Financial Year 2024

Under the policy, the Company aims to return to shareholders by way of annual dividend of between 20% and 40% of the Group's profit after tax, adjusted for any special dividend payments made during the period.

Consistent with the policy, and following publication of the Group's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, the Board of the Company resolved to declare and pay in four equal instalments an annual dividend in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2024 of approximately GBP 0.30 per ordinary share, amounting to GBP 20,000,000, to be paid from the Group's reserves.

The dividend to holders of ordinary shares will be made in sterling (GBP) and subsequently, before distribution to shareholders who hold ordinary shares via Euroclear Sweden, converted to SEK at prevailing rates at the time of distribution.

The total number of shares in the Company as at 31 December 2024 was 2024 66,678,210.

The key dates for the annual dividend are as follows: