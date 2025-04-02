Experio AI Launches To Solve Organization Memory Loss And Boost Consulting Productivity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Powered by industry tailored AI and domain-specific knowledge graphs, Experio transforms scattered data into actionable insights, driving consulting excellence

- Daniel Cohen-Dumani, Founder and CEOBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experio Labs, a pioneer in knowledge optimization and institutional memory for professional services firms, announced today the official launch of its SaaS platform that blends AI and knowledge graph technology to solve the $50B knowledge optimization challenge facing professional services firms. Founded by industry veteran Daniel Cohen-Dumani, the company introduces Experio AI, an AI-powered "organizational intelligence" system that autonomously captures, connects, and activates institutional knowledge.The Consulting Intelligence RevolutionProfessional services firms face a persistent and costly challenge: knowledge fragmentation. Consultants waste several days each week recreating work products that already exist, whether for RFP responses or client reports, leading to inefficiencies that drain time and resources. Meanwhile, onboarding new team members is often a prolonged process, leaving them unproductive for extended periods. To make matters worse, critical institutional expertise disappears when employees leave, creating knowledge gaps that hinder operational effectiveness and client delivery.Experio AI tackles these pain points head-on with transformative solutions designed to optimize knowledge management and improve firm-wide productivity. Our platform empowers teams with:- Autonomous Knowledge Agents: These agents proactively map and synthesize relationships between clients, projects, and strategic insights, reducing information search times from hours to seconds. This accelerates decision-making and enhances project delivery quality.- Intelligent Contextual Reasoning: By delivering precise, actionable intelligence across interconnected systems, consultants gain access to tailored insights that boost productivity and elevate client satisfaction.- Specialized AI Workflow Automation: From compliance analysis to expert matching and client proposal generation, Experio AI streamlines repetitive tasks, improves proposal quality by up to 30%, and optimizes resource allocation for higher efficiency."After 30 years leading digital transformations, I saw firms hemorrhage value through preventable knowledge fragmentation," said Cohen-Dumani, CEO and Founder. With Experio AI, consulting firms can overcome the barriers of fragmented knowledge, enabling faster onboarding, preserving institutional expertise, and delivering exceptional client outcomes. The outcomes include:- Significant improvement in project quality through deep, contextual insight retrieval.- Enhanced sales effectiveness with AI-powered intelligence and proposal optimization.- Streamlined knowledge transfer and preservation of critical expertise.The Experio AI platform integrates seamlessly with a comprehensive ecosystem of business-critical systems, including document management platforms like SharePoint, Box, and Google Drive; communication systems such as Microsoft Teams and Slack; and core business systems like Salesforce, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, and many others, while maintaining rigorous SOC 2-compliant security.Why This Matters Now.With a vast majority of consulting leaders citing knowledge fragmentation as their top operational challenge, Experio's launch coincides with surging demand for AI solutions that directly impact profitability and strategic capabilities.About Experio AI.Experio AI empowers consulting firms to transform scattered information into strategic intelligence. Founded by former Portal Solutions CEO Daniel Cohen-Dumani, the platform continues the 2,300-year mission of knowledge organization pioneered by Alexandria's Library.Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">.Media Contact: ... and (202) 798-8820

