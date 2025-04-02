Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Preparing Reserves For 'Breakthrough' On Front In May CCD

Russia Preparing Reserves For 'Breakthrough' On Front In May CCD


2025-04-02 05:06:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is preparing reserves for an attempted breakthrough on the front lines in May.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is preparing reserves for another attempt at a breakthrough on the front in May," he said.

Read also: Zelensky: Russia preparing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions

CCD reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced the largest military draft in 14 years. In the spring of 2025, Russia plans to conscript 160,000 soldiers into its army.

MENAFN02042025000193011044ID1109381103

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search