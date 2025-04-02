Russia Preparing Reserves For 'Breakthrough' On Front In May CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is preparing reserves for an attempted breakthrough on the front lines in May.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia is preparing reserves for another attempt at a breakthrough on the front in May," he said.

Zelensky: Russia preparing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions

CCD reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced the largest military draft in 14 years. In the spring of 2025, Russia plans to conscript 160,000 soldiers into its army.