Russia Preparing Reserves For 'Breakthrough' On Front In May CCD
Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council stated this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia is preparing reserves for another attempt at a breakthrough on the front in May," he said.Read also: Zelensky: Russia preparing for new offensives in Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions
CCD reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced the largest military draft in 14 years. In the spring of 2025, Russia plans to conscript 160,000 soldiers into its army.
