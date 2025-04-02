Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Official Welcome Ceremony For President Of Germany

2025-04-02 05:06:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, an official welcome ceremony was held for Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the German President in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the German President.

The national anthems of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to the accompaniment of a military march.

The Presidents posed for official photographs.

