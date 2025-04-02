Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Azerbaijan Has Ambitious Plans In Renewable Energy Sector

President: Azerbaijan Has Ambitious Plans In Renewable Energy Sector


2025-04-02 05:06:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has very ambitious programs and plans in the renewable energy sector, where German companies have extensive experience,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized.

To recall, on April 1, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

MENAFN02042025000195011045ID1109381098

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search