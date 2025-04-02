President: Azerbaijan Has Ambitious Plans In Renewable Energy Sector

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has very ambitious programs and plans in the renewable energy sector, where German companies have extensive experience,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized.

To recall, on April 1, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.