President: Azerbaijan Has Ambitious Plans In Renewable Energy Sector
"We intend to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to 6 gigawatts by 2030 through foreign investments, and this is entirely realistic. A portion of this will be exported to Europe," the head of state emphasized.
To recall, on April 1, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
