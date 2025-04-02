Cyber Threats Surge By 15%: Government Takes Action

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the first three months of this year, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service identified 290 cyberattack indicators (IOC) targeting state institutions, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year, according to calculations by Azernews based on official data.

Of these cyber threats, 98 were detected through internal investigations, while 192 were identified and blocked following reports from government agencies.

In March alone, 28 cyberattacks were recorded-representing a 58% decrease compared to March of the previous year.

During the reporting period, the AzStateNet network blocked 136.36 million malicious links. Additionally, the central antivirus system installed on end-user devices neutralized 2,107,800 threats, while the Sandbox protection system prevented 40,056 malicious electronic documents from causing harm.