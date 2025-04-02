Van Cleef & Arpels Unveils Poetry Of Time Under The Parisian Sky At Watches & Wonders 2025
Continuing the story initiated with the Pont des Amoureux watch, where a woman and man meet on a bridge in Paris, the Lady Arpels Bal des Amoureux Automate watch introduces a new rendezvous. The watch sets the scene for the couple's tryst in an all-new dcor. This setting recreates the atmosphere and charm of a guinguette, an open-air dance caf typical of Paris' suburbs and surrounding areas popular in the 19th century.
Illustrating the Maison's Poetry of Time vision, two Extraordinary Objects offer to contemplate the passing of time to the rhythm of a cupid's beating wings, or to admire a celestial ballet. Finally, bejeweled watches honor its tradition of jeweled timepieces, while automata offer a new vision - minutes pause as flowers bloom, and years swirl the stars in a cosmic dance.
