As Donald Trump's Tariffs Loom, We Answer The Big Questions: How Much, For Who, And What's The Likely Impact?

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States President Donald Trump is set to unleash new tariffs today, on April 2, which the 78-year-old has declared as“Liberation Day”.

As the global economic trade and markets anxiously await Donald Trump's next salvo, we answer the big questions - How much tariff is the US likely to impose, which countries will be in the line of fire, and what's the likely impact?

When Will Donald Trump Announce New Tariffs?

According to the White House , Donald Trump is set to make his announcement in the Rose Garden of the White House at 4 pm local time on April 2. For international watchers this is 8 pm GMT on April 2, and for Indian live veiwers it will be around 1.30 am IST on April 3.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the new tariffs would come into effect“immediately” after roll-out on April 2.

What to Expect from Donald Trump's New Tariffs?

It should be noted that neither Donald Trump nor his administration have been explicit in what can be expected from this newest tariff announcement. Leavitt told reporters that Donald Trump was meeting his top advisors on the eve of the announcement,“perfecting it to make sure this is a perfect deal”.

According to the White House, the finer points are still being discussed, but the aim would be to tackle what Donald Trump calls“trade imbalances” between the US and other countries.

In past interview and speeches is that Donald Trump has repeatedly emphasised tit-for-tat“reciprocal tariffs”. Speaking at public events, press conferences and rallies, he promised a“golden age” for American businesses and put a“stop” to being“ripped off”.