Copper Prices Hold Steady Amid Global Supply Concerns And Stimulus-Driven Demand
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices traded at $5.1428 per pound on April 2, 2025, reflecting a slight decline of 0.23% from the previous session. This comes after significant price fluctuations over the past week, with copper reaching a recent high above $5.35 before retreating.
The price movements reflect ongoing concerns about global supply and demand dynamics. Recent developments in the mining sector have further influenced market sentiment.
Freeport-McMoRan announced a reduction in its first-quarter gold sales forecast, which could signal broader production challenges that may indirectly impact copper output.
Additionally, Chile's state-owned copper giant, Codelco , secured $666 million in loans from Japan's JBIC and other banks to support its operations amid market uncertainty.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, demand surged following China's announcement of a 3.95 trillion yuan ($545 billion) infrastructure stimulus package aimed at bolstering economic growth. This has driven speculative buying as manufacturers prepare for increased material needs.
Technical indicators suggest that copper remains in a consolidation phase after its recent highs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates prices are approaching overbought territory, while support levels around $5.10 remain intact.
Copper Market Trends and Economic Influences
Traders are closely monitoring these levels for signs of further movement. Market participants also keep a close eye on U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve policy signals, as these factors heavily influence industrial metal prices.
The U.S. dollar's relative stability has provided some support to copper prices. However, broader macroeconomic concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.
As of now, copper remains a focal point for investors due to its critical role in renewable energy and electric vehicle production. Analysts predict that long-term demand will outpace supply, driven by green energy initiatives and infrastructure investments worldwide.
The market outlook remains uncertain in the short term. Traders are awaiting further developments from major economies and mining companies to gauge the next directional move for copper prices.
