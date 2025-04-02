403
Colombian Peso Strengthens As Global Trends Favor Emerging Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso strengthened to 4,149.24 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning, marking a 1.02% gain from Tuesday's close of 4,191.79.
This movement reflects broader shifts in global monetary policy expectations and commodity price recovery, which have boosted investor sentiment toward emerging markets like Colombia.
The peso' rise comes as the U.S. Federal Reserve signals potential interest rate cuts later this year, weakening the dollar and increasing the appeal of higher-yielding currencies.
Analysts note that this shift has encouraged foreign capital inflows into Latin America, with peso-focused ETFs recording $15 million in inflows yesterday after weeks of outflows.
A Bogotá-based trader remarked,“The Fed's pivot is giving emerging-market currencies breathing room, and Colombia is benefiting from this trend.”
Oil prices also played a key role in the peso's performance. Brent crude rebounded by 0.8% overnight to stabilize near $73 per barrel, providing support for Colombia's oil-dependent economy.
Crude oil accounts for approximately 40% of government revenue, and this recovery has reassured investors about Colombia's fiscal outlook. However, challenges remain, such as a projected deficit of 5.3% of GDP for 2025.
Peso Market Dynamics and Institutional Demand
Market activity during European trading hours showed strong institutional demand for pesos. Bid-ask spreads narrowed to three pips, compared to five pips earlier in the week.
Morning trading volumes reached $185 million, exceeding the quarterly average by 9%. Offshore funds drove much of the buying activity, particularly as traders positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. economic data due later this week.
Technical indicators suggest cautious optimism for the peso's short-term trajectory. The USD/COP pair broke below the critical support level of 4,175 and now trades near its 50-day moving average of 4,125.
Immediate support is seen at 4,130, while resistance remains at 4,175. Analysts highlight neutral momentum on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands at 48-neither overbought nor oversold territory.
Despite these gains, risks remain for the peso as Colombia's central bank debates rate cuts amid cooling inflation but slowing economic growth.
The policy rate currently sits at 8.25%, while U.S.-Colombia rate differentials have narrowed to their smallest gap since 2022. This has reduced the peso's carry trade appeal.
The peso has trimmed its year-to-date loss to just over 1%. It has outperformed regional peers like Mexico's peso and Brazil's real in recent weeks.
However, with $2.3 billion in foreign bonds maturing this month and global oil prices remaining volatile, analysts caution that sustained gains may prove elusive without further clarity on fiscal and monetary policy developments both locally and abroad.
