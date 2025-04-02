403
Mexican Peso Recovers After Sharp Drop, Stabilizes At 20.36 Against Dollar
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from TradingView reveals the Mexican peso has stabilized at 20.36 against the US dollar on Wednesday morning. The currency pair shows minimal movement with a slight increase of 0.00050 (0.00%) as of 07:19 UTC on April 2, 2025.
The peso has experienced significant volatility over the past two weeks. It strengthened considerably in late March, reaching nearly 19.95 per dollar before reversing course.
The currency then weakened steadily until April 1, when USD/MXN peaked at approximately 20.55. A dramatic shift occurred yesterday afternoon when the peso suddenly strengthened.
The sharp downward movement in USD/MXN created one of the largest single-day drops in recent weeks. Traders attributed this sudden strength to unexpected comments from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate paths.
"The peso benefited tremendously from Fed Chairman Powell's dovish tone yesterday," says Carlos Martínez, a senior currency analyst. "Markets immediately repriced their expectations for US rate cuts, weakening the dollar across most emerging market currencies."
Mexican economic fundamentals also support the current exchange rate level. The country's manufacturing sector expanded for the third consecutive month in March.
Mexico's Peso Resilience Amid Trade Tensions
Export figures exceeded analyst expectations by 2.3%, primarily driven by automobile and electronics shipments to the United States. Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O emphasized the resilience of Mexico's economy during a press conference yesterday.
"Our fiscal discipline and proactive trade policies continue to strengthen investor confidence in our currency," Ramirez de la O stated. Technical analysis shows the USD/MXN pair now trades near its 50-day moving average.
The peso remains significantly stronger than its January position when it traded above 21.20 per dollar. Chart patterns suggest consolidation around current levels may continue through mid-April.
Trading volumes spiked during yesterday's rapid movement. The market recorded 35% higher than average volumes as institutional investors adjusted positions. Banco de México officials remain vigilant but have not signaled any intervention at current levels.
The currency's stability comes despite ongoing trade tensions between Mexico and the United States. President Trump's anticipated "Liberation Day" announcement later today could introduce new tariffs affecting Mexican exports.
However, markets appear to have already priced in moderate trade restrictions. Foreign exchange desks report balanced positioning heading into today's trading session.
"We see roughly equal buy and sell orders around the 20.35-20.40 range," notes a trading desk director at BBVA. "Most clients adopt a wait-and-see approach before committing to larger positions."
Economists expect the peso to trade between 20.30 and 20.45 for the remainder of the week, barring major policy surprises from either government.
