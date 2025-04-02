403
Chilean Peso Weakens As Global Uncertainty And Copper Prices Pressure Emerging Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso traded at 951.47 per US dollar on Wednesday morning, reflecting ongoing weakness amid global trade tensions and falling copper prices.
The currency had briefly strengthened to 948.77 during early Asian trading but reversed course as the US dollar gained momentum in European markets. Trading volumes surged, with $425 million exchanged by 8:00 AM BST, exceeding typical levels by 30%.
Market participants attributed the peso's struggles to a combination of external and domestic pressures. Anticipation of new US tariffs has fueled risk aversion, pushing investors toward safe-haven assets like the dollar.
Meanwhile, copper prices, a cornerstone of Chile's economy, dropped 1.3% on Tuesday, further weighing on the peso. Analysts noted that Chile's reliance on copper exports makes its currency particularly sensitive to global trade dynamics.
Yesterday, the peso initially gained ground after stronger-than-expected local manufacturing data boosted sentiment. However, those gains evaporated as the day progressed, with the USD/CLP pair closing at 950.12.
Traders pointed to persistent dollar demand and broader emerging market currency weakness as key drivers of the reversal. The peso has depreciated 2.2% over the past week, underperforming regional peers.
Chilean Peso Faces Pressure Amid Trade Uncertainty
Technical indicators suggest the peso remains under pressure. The USD/CLP pair has fluctuated between 945 and 960 in recent weeks, with current levels sitting near the midpoint of this range.
Analysts highlighted 948.50 as immediate support and identified resistance around 955-960 if dollar strength continues. Global investment flows also reflect caution toward Chilean assets.
While US equity and bond ETFs attracted significant inflows recently, Chile-focused ETFs saw $85 million in outflows last week. This trend underscores investor concerns about trade policy uncertainty and Chile's domestic economic outlook.
Monetary policy divergence has further complicated the peso's trajectory. The Chilean Central Bank has aggressively cut interest rates to stimulate growth, while Federal Reserve officials maintain a more cautious approach to easing.
This divergence has widened yield differentials, favoring the dollar over the peso. Market strategists remain divided on the peso's near-term prospects. Some expect USD/CLP to trade between 950 and 955 in the coming days.
However, others warn of potential volatility if US trade policy developments surprise markets. Longer-term projections suggest continued vulnerability for the peso, with some analysts forecasting a test of the 1000 level later this year.
The peso's struggles highlight its exposure to global economic shifts and underscore broader challenges facing emerging market currencies in an uncertain environment. As global trade concerns persist, investors will closely monitor developments that could shape the peso's path forward.
