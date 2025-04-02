Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tarkett - Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In Tarkett’S Share Capital As Of March 31St, 2025


2025-04-02 04:45:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, FRANCE, 2 nd April, 2025 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett's share capital as of March 31 st , 2025

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights
As of March 31st, 2025
 65,550,281
 Number of theoretical voting rights:
123 798 800
Number of exercisable voting rights:
123 780 241*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

***


Investor Relations Contact
...

Media Contact
Tarkett – ...
Ogilvy – ... – +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy – ... – + 33 6 01 16 08 94

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)).

Attachment

  • PR_Tarkett - Number of voting right March 2025

MENAFN02042025004107003653ID1109381004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

