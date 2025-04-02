Fugitive Terrorist In Jaipur Serial Blast Conspiracy Arrested In MP's Ratlam

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur/Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, police in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam have arrested Firoz Khan, a fugitive terrorist wanted in connection with the Jaipur serial blast conspiracy, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for information leading to his capture.

The arrest was made on the night of April 1 after intelligence indicated that Firoz Khan had returned home to celebrate Eid. A police team led by ASP Rakesh Khaka apprehended him and immediately informed the NIA.

The Jaipur serial blast conspiracy came to light on March 30, 2022, when Rajasthan Police arrested three terrorists -- Fakir Mohammed, Altamas Khan, and Sarfuddin alias Sefulla -- in Nimbahera. They were caught transporting 12 kg of RDX, allegedly meant for carrying out a series of explosions in Jaipur.

At the time of their arrest, the trio attempted to bribe the police with large sums of money to secure their release. During interrogation, they revealed the names of 11 other conspirators, including Firoz Khan.

The group is linked to the sleeper cell network of the banned terrorist outfit Sufa. The NIA has been actively tracking the organisation, conducting multiple raids in Ratlam and other locations.

On July 19, 2023, the agency arrested two key suspects, Imran Khan and Mohammad Yunus Saki, from Pune's Kunjro Ka Vas area. Imran Khan is believed to be the mastermind behind the Jaipur blast plot. Other operatives, including Amin Khan alias Amin Phawda, Mohammad Amin Patel, and Mazhar Khan, were previously arrested in joint operations by the police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The arrest of Firoz Khan is seen as a crucial development in the ongoing crackdown on terrorist sleeper cells linked to the Sufa network. Investigations are continuing to uncover further links and potential threats.