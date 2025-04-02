Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SUTNTIB AB “Tewox” Publishes Its NAV For March 2025


2025-04-02 04:31:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vilnius, Lithuania, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As at the end of March 2025, the net asset value (NAV) of SUTNTIB AB „Tewox“ decreased to EUR 42,415,003, compared to previously determined NAV at the end of February 2025, which was EUR 42,794,355.

The share price decreased to EUR 1.0132, from EUR 1.0222 at the end of February 2025. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) decreased to 0.45%, compared to previously announced IRR of 0.78% at the end of February 2025.


Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

