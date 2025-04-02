Two-Thirds Of Britons Lack Confidence In Government's Economic Ability: God Bless Bitcoin Reports

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There is strong public concern at the state of the economy and a lack of confidence in the current government's handling of it, according to a new One Poll survey of 2000 UK adults, which revealed that a staggering 63% of Brits having no confidence in the government's ability to manage the economy and protect their personal finances.

With a new government in power and five years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, public trust in economic policies remains at an all-time low. A survey commissioned by the filmmakers of God Bless Bitcoin - a new documentary that suggests ways in which bitcoin can present alternatives to our current system that are more just, equitable, and peaceful - also revealed deep concerns about key life milestones, from starting a family to buying a home.

Last Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her Spring Statement, updating Parliament and the public on the state of the British economy and outlining revised spending plans – with much uncertainty now looming for a country grappling with rising inflation, growing unemployment, record tax burdens, and welfare cuts.

KEY SURVEY FINDINGS:



Over half (56%) of young adults (18-34) say that the economic climate since the pandemic is making them rethink buying their first home. Potential buyers are struggling with sky high prices, have being forced to change plans or have given up owning a home altogether

63% of Brits lack confidence in the government's ability to manage the economy and protect their personal finances, with half of this number having no faith at all

64% of young adults (18-34) say their savings wouldn't last more than six months if they lost their primary source of income

39% of young adults (18-24) have considered leaving the UK due to the current economic climate, with a further 16% unsure

Nearly two thirds (63%) of young adults (18-34) say their wages simply cannot keep up with inflation since inflation peaked in 2022, with 14% saying they've had no increases in salary since

Over half (55%) of young adults (18-34) have reconsidered or limited the number of children they plan to have due to the economic climate since 2020. 11% have decided not to have children at all

Nearly a half of Londoners (47%) are sceptical about whether they'll ever be able to buy a home

40% of young adults (18-34) have been forced to delay, downsize or cancel their wedding plans due to the current economic climate since 2020

Nearly 1 in 3 Brits have heard about Bitcoin but don't know how to use it

99% of Brits have heard about Bitcoin but 60% still haven't considered using it due to a lack of understanding. However 69% of younger age demographics (18-34) are considering using it as an alternate financial system

Over half (55%) of Londoners say their wages have increased since 2022 but not in proportion to inflation, leaving them financially strained. Only 14% of Londoners have seen salary increases that match or exceed inflation rates

53% of Northern Ireland residents say the economic climate since 2020 have reconsidered or limited the number of children they plan to have

75% of North East residents lack confidence in the government's ability to manage the economy and protect personal finances Nearly half (48%) of Scots have considered using Bitcoin, with 25% already holding or using Bitcoin

The survey of 2000 UK adults (nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, and region) was commissioned by God Bless Bitcoin and conducted by market research company OnePoll. It revealed that young adults have been hit the hardest, as governmental policies strain their savings and put key life decisions - such as homeownership, marriage, and starting a family - into question.

In the wake of Rachel Reeves' forecast, 69% of young adults are now considering Bitcoin as an alternative banking system. While middle-aged (29%) and elderly (10%) adults are less inclined, young adults are increasingly forced to consider alternative financial systems to afford key life decisions in this economic climate.

As concerns about financial stability grow, the groundbreaking documentary God Bless Bitcoin asks the timely question: How do we fix our broken money?

Through in-depth conversations with bitcoin and interfaith religious leaders, the film exposes the broken, unjust, and immoral nature of our current fiat-based monetary system, one that is intimately connected to the military industrial complex and the propagation of war. The film also shows how and why members of the poor and middle class feel a financial squeeze even when they work hard and lead fiscally-responsible lives. God Bless Bitcoin ultimately suggests the ways in which bitcoin can present alternatives to our current system that are more just, equitable, and peaceful.

The documentary features interviews with high-level financial executives, religious leaders as well as well-known names from the entertainment and sports worlds. Contributors include US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, and four-time NBA champion John Salley, among others.

Brian Estes, Creator of God Bless Bitcoin commented, ''We hope that, after watching God Bless Bitcoin, people will understand that the financial squeeze they feel is not their fault; it is the money printer causing the damage. We created this film to show people that bitcoin is another option for them and to be a springboard for their journey down the bitcoin rabbit hole about this transformative technology."

Written and directed by husband and wife duo Brian and Kelly Estes, the documentary is available to watch for free at godblessbitcoin . For an additional 16 hours of bonus content featuring 27 expanded interviews with top bitcoin experts and religious leaders, visit God Bless Bitcoin: Layer 2 .

