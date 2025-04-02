Cloud Services Industry Analysis 2025-2030: Global Revenues Set To Triple Reaching US$2.9 Trillion By 2030 - Asia-Pacific's Rapid Industrialization And Digitalization Drive Explosive Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Services Market by Service Type (Function As A Service (FaaS), Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS), Platform As A Service (PaaS)), Deployment Model (Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, Public Cloud), Organization Size, Application, End-User - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud Services Market grew from USD 810.01 billion in 2024 to USD 1.00 trillion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 23.73%, reaching USD 2.90 trillion by 2030.

The landscape of cloud services has undergone significant transformation as emerging technologies and evolving business models continue to reshape the industry. Rapid advancements in automation and artificial intelligence, combined with the increasing need for data analytics and real-time insights, have triggered a paradigm shift in cloud adoption. Organizations are not only migrating to the cloud to reduce capital expenditure but are also leveraging its capabilities to drive innovation and boost efficiency.

This transformation is evident in the way companies are rethinking their IT strategies. Traditional IT infrastructures are being replaced by multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments that offer greater flexibility and risk mitigation, while the shift toward software-centric solutions underlines the desire for full-scale digital transformation. Moreover, the changing regulatory landscape and heightened cybersecurity concerns are prompting businesses to adopt more robust, adaptive security measures. The resulting environment is one where agility, scale, and interconnectivity become the new norms, demanding that industry leaders continuously adapt their strategies to maintain competitive advantage.

In-Depth Regional Analysis of Cloud Adoption Trends

Regional dynamics play a crucial role in how cloud services are adopted and integrated into business strategies globally. In the Americas, market maturity and technological innovation have fostered an environment where cloud solutions are deeply embedded across various industries. Meanwhile, regions such as Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are witnessing an accelerated rate of cloud integrations as businesses seek modernized operational frameworks that can adapt to both regulatory nuances and unique market demands.

The Asia-Pacific region represents a vibrant and expanding market where rapid industrialization and digital transformation are key drivers. In these regions, competitive pressures and the urgent need for modernization are propelling both private and public sectors to adopt cloud-enabled solutions. This geographical insight underscores that although fundamental drivers of cloud adoption may be similar, distinct regional influences such as economic policies, growth rates, and infrastructural readiness significantly shape market trajectories, compelling industry stakeholders to customize their strategies to local conditions.

Competitive Landscape and Key Industry Players

The cloud services market is marked by the contributions of numerous key players who are redefining industry standards through innovation, reliability, and expansive service portfolios. Industry leaders like Accenture PLC and Adobe Inc. have long been at the forefront of digital transformation, offering client-focused solutions that integrate technological advancement with strategic insight. Other influential companies include Afribit, Africa Data Centres, and Afrihost, which demonstrate a strong commitment to regional excellence while addressing local market needs.

Globally recognized technology entities such as Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Amazon Web Services have set benchmarks through continuous improvements in scalability and security. This competitive environment is further enriched by a diverse range of companies like Blue Turtle Technologies, Braintree By Vox, Broadcom Inc., and Capgemini Services SAS, alongside established names like Cisco System, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Dell Technologies Inc. Additional notable contributors include Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, EOH Holdings Limited, Fujitsu Limited, and Google LLC by Alphabet Inc. The landscape is rounded out by innovative players such as HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Microsoft Corporation, amongst many others whose continued advancements ensure a dynamic and interconnected market.

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Cloud Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

Accenture PLC

Adobe Inc.

Afribit

Africa Data Centres

Afrihost

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Altron Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Blue Turtle Technologies

Braintree By Vox

Broadcom Inc.

Business Connexion Ltd.

Capgemini Services SAS

Cisco System, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Datacentrix Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

EOH Holdings Limited

Fsp Hub by HubIT (Pty) Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

Haefele Software Ltd.

HCL Technologies Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hooligan Development Pty Ltd

Hostafrica

Huawei Cloud Computing Technologies Co., Ltd.

Illation (Pty) Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Kyndryl Inc.

Matoto Group of Companies

Microsoft Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

NTT Corporation

Nutanix, Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackzar Pty Ltd.

ReportStar Technologies

Routed Hosting

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SEACOM, Ltd

ServiceNow, Inc.

SITA SOC Ltd.

Skywalk Innovations

Snowflake Inc.

Solid Systems Info Technology CC

Synthesis Software Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

Tarsus on Demand

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Turrito Networks (Pty) Ltd

Umbono Cloud Services (Pty) Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Web4Africa Xneelo Ltd. Actionable Strategies for Industry Leaders

With the rapid evolution of cloud technologies, industry leaders must adopt a proactive and strategically agile approach to stay ahead. An immediate priority should be the commitment to investing in innovative cloud-based solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures. Leaders are encouraged to initiate strategic partnerships that harness the unique capabilities of emerging technologies, particularly by leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to streamline operations and bolster security measures.

Furthermore, companies should evaluate and potentially restructure their deployment frameworks to optimize the blend of hybrid, public, and private cloud models. Given the diverse segmentation of the market - ranging from different service types and organizational sizes to varied industry-specific applications - a one-size-fits-all approach no longer suffices. Emphasis must also be placed on regional market analysis to tailor strategies that align with localized regulatory environments and operational practices. By fostering a culture of continuous monitoring and agile adaptation, leaders can ensure their organizations remain at the forefront of technological change and capture emerging opportunities as they arise.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising governmental mandates for digital governance pushing organizations to adopt compliant cloud solutions

5.1.1.2. Increasing reliance on powerful cloud infrastructure conducted by global digital transformation initiatives

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for data-driven insights and analytics offered through cloud-based solutions

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Data breaches and concerns about data privacy in the cloud

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Integration of cloud services with IoT to unlock advanced smart device management and data utilization

5.1.3.2. Incorporation of AI and machine learning into cloud platforms for enhanced analytics and automation

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Shortage of professionals with the skills required to manage and operate cloud-based systems effectively

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Service Type: Event-driven applications and microservice architectures with innovative enhanced features and benefits

5.2.2. Offering: Innovative advancements in cloud management and security service offerings

5.2.3. Deployment Model: Ongoing efforts to improve the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of public cloud

5.2.4. Application: Ability of cloud services to provide a collaborative environment for hosting & development of web applications

5.2.5. End-Use Industry: Exploration of cloud services in the information technology sector to enhance agility and improve the customer experience

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental

6. Cloud Services Market, by Service Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Function As A Service (FaaS)

6.3. Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS)

6.3.1. Compute Services

6.3.2. Network Services

6.3.3. Storage Services

6.4. Platform As A Service (PaaS)

6.4.1. Application Development

6.4.2. Data Management

6.4.3. Integration Services

6.5. Software As A Service (SaaS)

7. Cloud Services Market, by Deployment Model

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hybrid Cloud

7.3. Private Cloud

7.4. Public Cloud

8. Cloud Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Large Enterprises

8.3. Public Sector Organizations

8.4. Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

9. Cloud Services Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Asset Management

9.3. Business Intelligence

9.4. Customer Relationship Management

9.5. Enterprise Resource Management

9.6. Project and Portfolio Management

9.7. Supply Chain Management

10. Cloud Services Market, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Agriculture

10.3. Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

10.3.1. Regulatory Compliance

10.3.2. Risk Management

10.4. Energy & Utilities

10.5. Government & Education Sector

10.6. Healthcare

10.6.1. Electronic Health Records

10.6.2. Telemedicine

10.7. IT & Telecom

10.7.1. Cloud Hosting Services

10.7.2. Network Function Virtualization

10.8. Manufacturing

10.9. Media & Entertainment

10.10. Oil & Gas

10.11. Retail

10.11.1. Customer Analytics

10.11.2. E-Commerce Solutions

11. Americas Cloud Services Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Cloud Services Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand

12.13. Vietnam

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cloud Services Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Denmark

13.3. Egypt

13.4. Finland

13.5. France

13.6. Germany

13.7. Israel

13.8. Italy

13.9. Netherlands

13.10. Nigeria

13.11. Norway

13.12. Poland

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Russia

13.15. Saudi Arabia

13.16. South Africa

13.17. Spain

13.18. Sweden

13.19. Switzerland

13.20. Turkey

13.21. United Arab Emirates

13.22. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

14.3.1. HCLTech and Microsoft revolutionize contact centers with AI-driven innovations and strategic partnership expansion

14.3.2. SK Telecom launches Nvidia-powered GPUaaS to boost AI infrastructure and national competitiveness

14.3.3. Retail innovation accelerated: Jumpmind's rapid deployment cloud solution powered by AWS enhances flexibility and scalability

14.3.4. Google Launches First African Cloud Region in Johannesburg, South Africa

14.3.5. Vodacom Partners with HP to Boost Cloud Services in South Africa

14.3.6. Vodafone-Microsoft Partnership to Offer Gen AI, Cloud Services in Europe and Africa

14.3.7. Microsoft Unveils Plan to Construct a New Data Centre in South Africa

14.3.8. Liquid C2 and Google Cloud Partner to Bring Google's Cloud and Security Technologies to Africa Businesses

14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900