Prideone Entertainment Announces New Post-War Film To Commemorate The 80Th Anniversary Of World War II's End

SHIBUYA KU, TOKYO, April 2, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd. has revealed the concept for its upcoming film, tentatively titled "Fellers", which aims to mark the 80th anniversary of the post-war era.

Brigadier General Bonner Frank Fellers , liaison between Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers, General Douglas MacArthur and the Imperial Household in the occupation of Japan.

Prideone CEO Yasushi Akutagawa stated, "Fellers is an epic historical drama that explores the lesser-known story of American officer Bonner Fellers, alongside a group of Christians, playing a key role in saving the Emperor of Japan immediately following World War II."

Akutagawa, who originally conceived and produced the 2012 film Emperor (production budget: 3 billion yen), had focused on Bonner Fellers previously. However, the director's cut saw the film evolve into a love story between Fellers (played by Matthew Fox) and a fictional Japanese lover, diverging from Akutagawa's historical vision.

Prompted by appeals from figures such as Yoshiko Isshiki, former chairperson of Keisen Women's School, who called for a more accurate portrayal of Fellers in this milestone year, Akutagawa resolved to create a new film with a fresh perspective. The project will be directed by a Japanese filmmaker, and the original script, based on historical events, has now been completed.

Historical Context and Film Overview

The post-war era began on August 30, 1945, when General Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers, landed in Japan and initiated the full-scale American occupation. MacArthur ordered mass arrests of war criminals and pursued their prosecution. In the U.S., there were widespread demands to try the Emperor as a war criminal.

However, MacArthur, prioritizing the construction of an "anti-communist bulwark" in the Far East while supporting his own political aspirations, recognized the strategic value of maintaining stability in Japan. With an eye on a potential presidential campaign, he sought to achieve success in Japan's post-war governance. To bolster his position, he ordered his subordinates to collect evidence implicating the Emperor in the decision to wage war, including the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Amidst this political turmoil, Bonner Fellers - an American officer with deep ties to Japan - was assigned to investigate. Having previously developed a friendship with Yuri Isshiki before the war, Fellers was influenced by the writings of Lafcadio Hearn, which Yuri had introduced to him. These works convinced him of the Emperor's symbolic importance to Japan's future. Motivated by his convictions, Fellers searched for Yuri and her mentor, Michi Kawai, setting in motion a dramatic chain of events that helped shape modern Japan.

Without these critical behind-the-scenes efforts, Japan as it exists today might have taken a very different course*.

Production Details and Release Plan

Filming for Fellers is scheduled to take place in Japan and New Zealand in 2027, with a planned release in the fall of 2028. Prideone Entertainment has allocated a production budget of 4 billion yen, with an additional 1 billion yen reserved for marketing and distribution, bringing the total budget to 5 billion yen. The company is currently seeking sponsors.

About Yasushi Akutagawa

Yasushi Akutagawa, born on April 3, 1956, in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, graduated from Nihon University's College of Art, majoring in film. He began creating 8mm films during his time at Kumamoto Prefectural Seiseiko High School, which inspired him to pursue a career in film production. Following graduation, he worked at a major advertising agency before founding Prideone Entertainment Co., Ltd. Since then, he has produced a diverse range of films, television programs, theatre productions, and radio shows.

Notable Works

* 1991: Futari (Starring: Hikari Ishida) – Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

* 1995: Ashita (Starring: Kaori Takahashi, Yasufumi Hayashi) – Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi * 1998: Kaze no Uta ga Kikitai (Starring: Ryo Amamiya, Yuri Nakae; Tokyo International Film Festival Special Invitation) – Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

* 1999: Ano Natsu no Hi (Starring: Keiju Kobayashi; Yubari International Fantastic Film Festival Special Invitation) – Directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi

* 2000: Den'en no Yutsu (Starring: Tomokazu Miura, Mitsuko Baisho; Tokyo International Film Festival Special Invitation) – Directed by Keisuke Kawahara

* 2013: Emperor (Starring: Matthew Fox) – Directed by Peter Webber

