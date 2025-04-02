Yachts Coin (YTC),A Luxury Yachting Payments Solution, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Yachts Coin (YTC) for all BitMart users on March 28, 2025. The YTC/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Yachts Coin (YTC) ?

Yachtscoin aims to be a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investment by supporting payments for related services such as dock fees, crew management, fuel supply, and yacht maintenance. The project aims to support cooperation with yacht manufacturers, docks, and service providers to further integrate YTC into the broader marine economy. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functions to automatically execute contractual agreements in yacht sales and leasing. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risks, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC increases transaction transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their transactions.

Founder's Expertise

The creator of Yachtscoin has over 20 years of experience in selling motor yachts and possesses in-depth knowledge of the global yacht market. This expertise allows for building strong partnerships with shipyards, brokers, and suppliers, ensuring the seamless integration of YTC into real-world yacht transactions. This industry insight gives Yachtscoin a competitive edge in expanding its reach and delivering real value to holders.

Mission and Vision

Yachtscoin's mission is to integrate cryptocurrency payments into the luxury yacht industry while ensuring long-term token growth.

– Complete Yacht Payments in YTC

– Exclusive Cashback Offers

– Market Growth Strategy

– Major Exchange Listings

– Shipyard Partnerships

– Supply Chain Integration



About Yachts Coin (YTC)

– Token Name: Yachts Coin

– Token Symbol: YTC

– Token Type: SOL

– Total Supply: 999,915,068.70 YTC

To learn more about Yachts Coin (YTC) , please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

