Chromia (CHR), A Layer 1 Relational Blockchain, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Chromia (CHR) for all BitMart users on March 20, 2025. The CHR/USDT trading pair was officially opened for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Chromia (CHR) ?

Chromia is a Layer 1 blockchain platform designed to offer scalable, efficient, and developer-friendly decentralized applications (dApps). Unlike traditional blockchains that rely on key-value stores, Chromia integrates a relational database model, making it uniquely suited for complex applications requiring advanced data management.

Chromia announced that its Mimir Upgrade went live on March 25th, introducing one of the world's first decentralized vector databases. This milestone will unlock new possibilities for AI-driven applications by providing a blockchain-based alternative to centralized solutions.

Chromia's Role in Decentralizing AI

The rise of AI models like GPT and DeepSeek has sparked massive public interest and capital investment. However, a crucial yet often overlooked component of AI infrastructure is the vector database. These databases improve the language handling abilities of AI models, enabling key functionalities such as similarity searches, long-term memory, and text retrieval.

Traditionally, vector databases are hosted on to cloud servers, raising concerns over transparency and centralization. Chromia's Mimir Upgrade changes the landscape by introducing a decentralized alternative that allows AI and blockchain projects to store and retrieve vector embeddings on-chain.

A key to this development is Chromia's relational architecture. Chromia is uniquely capable of structuring large volumes of data, making storage, search, and modification more efficient. This foundation allows for the implementation of a vectorized layer – something that would be impractical on a traditional blockchain.

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry.

To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions.

About Chromia (CHR)

– Token Name: Chroma

– Token Symbol: CHR

– Token Type: Mainnet

– Total Supply: 978,064,789 CHR

To learn more about Chromia (CHR) , please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

