Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The First Quarter 2025


2025-04-02 03:45:57
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST. The report will be presented by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home

Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home

Stockholm, April 2, 2025
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

,c4129438

The following files are available for download:

Invitation Presentation of Sandvikâ€TMs report of the first quarter 2025

SOURCE Sandvik

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

