Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The First Quarter 2025

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.

A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST. The report will be presented by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home

Stockholm, April 2, 2025

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4129438

The following files are available for download: