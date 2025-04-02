Invitation: Presentation Of Sandvik's Report Of The First Quarter 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik will publish its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM CEST.
A combined webcast and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 13:00 PM CEST. The report will be presented by Stefan Widing, President and CEO as well as by Cecilia Felton, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: +46 (0) 8 505 100 31
UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
US: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
From about 12:30 PM CEST presentation slides will be available on our website home
Stockholm, April 2, 2025
Sandvik AB
For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4129438
The following files are available for download:
|
|
Invitation Presentation of Sandvikâ€TMs report of the first quarter 2025
SOURCE Sandvik
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02042025003732001241ID1109380897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment