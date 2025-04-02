Ti5robot To Debut New Humanoids In HANNOVER MESSE 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANNOVER, Germany, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world-famous HANNOVER MESSE 2025 is to take place from March 31st to April 4th, 2025. Top industrial giants will meet in Germany including the rising Chinese star Ti5ROBOT from Shanghai. The firm will debut its humanoid robots with embodied intelligence at Booth D61/1 in Hall 6 to show its breakthroughs in robot technologies.

Light, robust, and cost-effective

Founded in 2020, Ti5ROBOT a high-tech firm on electric drive systems and humanoids. It is dedicated to light and high-precision robots for human-robot collocation. In the fair, it will exhibit 11 lightweight joint modules among its 50 models, collaborative robots, and bionic hands with 6 degrees of freedom. It will display 2 humanoids T170A and T170D (wheeled) to show its technological capacity.

Ti5ROBOT is a top integrator of servo control, motor drive, force sensing, precision transmission, and thermal management technologies. Its robots boast high power density and operation precision. Based on Ti5ROBOT's modules, clients can integrate them at will for various applications to save time and be cost-effective.

Global debut of humanoids with embodied intelligence

In the fair, Ti5ROBOT will debut its humanoids with embodied intelligence. T170A boasts bionic joints and a multi-modal sensing system. It is suitable for high-skill activities such as precision assembly or soft gripping. The wheeled T170D boasts autonomous navigation and 360o field of view for industrial or security patrol.

Ti5ROBOT's bionic hand features the multi-joint collaboration technology. It imitates fine motor skills of human hand and is suitable for medical and precision manufacturing sectors.

Heading for the European market

The debut marks a leapfrog of the rising Chinese star's global strategy. Ti5ROBOT is working with many European firms on customized solutions for car manufacturing and electronic assembly.

The HANNOVER MESSE 2025 will last to April 4th, 2025. Ti5ROBOT will be waiting for you at D61/1 in Hall 6 and demonstrate leading robot technologies for the future.

