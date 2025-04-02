Vorakai Lda Launches World-Class High-Speed Starlink Internet Services In Timor-Leste

Tammy Kassiou, Vorakai Lda Chair

VoraKai: High-Speed Internet for Enterprise, powered by Starlink.

Vorakai Lda launches Starlink in Timor-Leste delivering fast, reliable internet to businesses, government and remote communities.

- Tammy Kassiou, Vorakai Lda ChairSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark move set to redefine digital connectivity in Timor-Leste, Vorakai Lda , a leading local technology solutions provider, has been officially appointed as an authorised reseller of Starlink, the revolutionary satellite internet service from SpaceX.This milestone follows Starlink's successful entry into Timor-Leste in December 2024, enabled by a license from the National Communications Authority (ANC-TL) . As an official reseller, Vorakai Lda will now bring world-class high-speed internet directly to government institutions, businesses and organisations across the country, with a strong focus on transforming economic capability as well as reaching remote and underserved communities.“We are honoured to work with Starlink and SpaceX to bridge the digital divide in Timor-Leste,” Vorakai Lda chair, Tammy Kassiou said.“This is a powerful step toward our mission of enabling fast, reliable and accessible technology that drives progress for the entire nation.”Kassiou said that Timor-Leste has struggled for many years with poor internet coverage, particularly outside the capital. Limited infrastructure, high costs and inconsistent service have frustrated the focus, aims and good work of sectors such as education, healthcare, government and business.The arrival of Starlink, delivered nationwide by Vorakai Lda, marks a transformational shift for the country. Leveraging a constellation of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Starlink offers fast, stable and scalable internet service that bypasses traditional infrastructure challenges.“Fast, reliable internet is no longer a luxury, it is essential infrastructure,” Kassiou said.“It enables governments to deliver services efficiently, businesses to operate competitively, students to access digital learning and communities to stay connected. This is how we fast-track development and build a thriving, inclusive digital economy.”The new ISP arrangements with Starlink are set to support the rising prominence and economic capability of Timor-Leste as it positions itself as a connected, forward-looking nation ready to embrace the digital age and become a key global manufacturing hub.“With Starlink, we are not just connecting government agencies, schools, health facilities, commercial operations and businesses of all sizes, we are creating the foundation for economic opportunity, innovation and social progress,” Kassiou said.“From remote education and telehealth to agriculture and entrepreneurship, the possibilities are enormous. If the nation is to continue to grow and attract investment we need to be able to provide world-class tools and infrastructure to enable this to happen.”Vorakai Lda will provide Starlink hardware and subscription plans designed specifically for the Timor-Leste market. The service will focus on providing a range of flexible packages which include hardware, installation and support ensuring that critical services and industries can benefit immediately from this game-changing technology.“Our goal is to provide high-speed connectivity that is tailored to the real needs of Timor-Leste,” Kassiou added.“As a local business, we understand the challenges and we're proud to offer solutions that truly empower the country and communities.”About Vorakai LdaVorakai Lda is a Timor-Leste-based company committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance connectivity, drive digital transformation and support sustainable national development. With deep local expertise and a forward-thinking approach, Vorakai is helping shape the future of digital infrastructure across the country.For more information on Starlink services in Timor-Leste , including ordering equipment, and subscriptions, please visit

