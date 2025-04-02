Equinix Strengthens Commitment To Nigeria’S Digital Economy With New LG2.3 Data Center Expansion

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) ( ), the world's digital infrastructure company, has officially opened its latest data center expansion in Lagos. Called LG2.3, the facility will support Nigeria's growing digital transformation efforts, providing state-of-the-art colocation and secure interconnection solutions which will empower businesses across the region. It also signifies Equinix's unwavering dedication to advancing Nigeria's position in the global digital economy, reinforcing the company's commitment to the region.

As part of the inauguration, Bruce Owen, President of EMEA at Equinix, along with other Equinix executives, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly expanded site. In addition to an official visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Equinix hosted an exclusive customer engagement event, bringing together key customers and partners from Nigeria's business and technology sectors. Attendees discussed shared successes and Equinix's role in facilitating digital transformation, while also connecting directly with Bruce Owen for insights into how Equinix's solutions drive innovation and business agility in the region.

Equinix executives also took part in a tree-planting ceremony, symbolising Equinix's continued investment in sustainable initiatives across the globe and highlighting the company's broader goal of reducing its carbon footprint while supporting greener practices across its operations worldwide.

Speaking about the expansion , Bruce Owen, President of EMEA at Equinix said“Nigeria is a crucial market for Equinix. Today's opening is a clear demonstration of our continued commitments to invest and grow digital infrastructure that will benefit the many thousands of businesses in Nigeria and on the continent as a whole. I am deeply encouraged by the enthusiastic partnerships and innovations emerging from this dynamic region, which continue to inspire our commitment to Nigeria's digital and sustainable future.”

Adding to this, Wole Abu, Managing Director of Equinix West Africa, highlighted the critical role of data centers in driving economic growth stating“Data centers continue to play a pivotal role in driving economic development in Nigeria, serving as critical infrastructure that supports digital transformation and economic growth. As governments and enterprises increasingly acknowledge their significance, global demand for data center capacity is poised to rise. While Africa's demand for data solutions is still evolving compared to more mature markets, the continent is demonstrating strong potential for digital adoption and innovation. To meet this growing need, Equinix is actively advancing three major data center projects in Nigeria, with future expansion plans for Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and South Africa.”

Equinix remains steadfast in its mission to enable secure, scalable, and sustainable digital growth for economies across the world.

