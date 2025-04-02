Heatwave Alert! Check Warning For THESE 30 Mandals In Andhra Pradesh Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Heat waves in 30 mandals across Andhra Pradesh have been forecasted by the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). On Wednesday, April 2, the Disaster Management Authority issued a warning regarding rising temperatures six. The heat wave alert is in place for six Srikakulam district, five mandals each in Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.

“Several mandals across Andhra Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions on April 2, requiring caution in affected regions,” PTI quoted APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh as saying. In latest press release, R Kurmanadh further informed that scattered light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts on Wednesday.

The APSDMA reported maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius in Kurnool Ulindakonda and Vizianagaram' Nelivada on Tuesday while Vempalle in YSR Kadapa district registered 39.5 degrees Celsius temperature. Besides this, Rudravaram in Nandyal district registered 39.2 degrees Celsius temperature and Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district, both recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warning for several pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 2 and for Rajasthan between April 5 and 7. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Tripura until April 2; in Assam during over the next 3 days; and in Gujarat over the next 4 days.

IMD in its latest press release warned against cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra. combined with moist winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal, this atmospheric phenomenon was forecasted to bring light to moderate precipitation in several parts of the state today. Besides this thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted for April 2. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days.