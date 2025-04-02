Heatwave Alert! Check Warning For THESE 30 Mandals In Andhra Pradesh Today
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued red alert, warning against heatwave on April 2.
“Several mandals across Andhra Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions on April 2, requiring caution in affected regions,” PTI quoted APSDMA managing director R Kurmanadh as saying. In latest press release, R Kurmanadh further informed that scattered light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in Sri Sathya Sai and Chittoor districts on Wednesday.Check full list of 30 mandals here: Also Read | Weather today: IMD issues orange alert, predicts rainfall in THESE 6 states
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority issued red alert for 30 mandals today.
The APSDMA reported maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius in Kurnool Ulindakonda and Vizianagaram' Nelivada on Tuesday while Vempalle in YSR Kadapa district registered 39.5 degrees Celsius temperature. Besides this, Rudravaram in Nandyal district registered 39.2 degrees Celsius temperature and Ravikamatham in Anakapalli district and Nagasamudram in Anantapur district, both recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius.Also Read | Bengaluru weather alert! IMD predicts strong winds, rains; fall in temperature Heatwave warning in rest of India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heatwave warning for several pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 2 and for Rajasthan between April 5 and 7. Besides this, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Tripura until April 2; in Assam during over the next 3 days; and in Gujarat over the next 4 days.Rainfall in Andhra PradeshIMD in its latest press release warned against cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra. combined with moist winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal, this atmospheric phenomenon was forecasted to bring light to moderate precipitation in several parts of the state today. Besides this thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted for April 2. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days.
