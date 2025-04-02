Increase In Maternal And Infant Deaths In Afghanistan Following US Aid Cut

The National Public Radio (NPR) has reported a concerning rise in maternal and infant deaths in Afghanistan following the halt of U.S. International Development Agency (USAID) assistance.

According to the report, the withdrawal of these vital funds and the closure of local health centers have significantly reduced access to timely medical services for women.

NPR spoke with midwives who witnessed the tragic deaths of mothers during childbirth due to delayed access to medical facilities. They linked the increased mortality to the disruption of healthcare services, caused by the abrupt termination of U.S. aid to Afghanistan's already fragile healthcare system.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that over 200 health centers in Afghanistan were shut down by the end of March due to the cessation of U.S. funding. They also warned that another 200 centers could be closed by June unless urgent action is taken to restore funding and services.

Midwives working in hospitals spoke about the surge in pregnant women seeking help at central hospitals, often arriving too late due to the closure of health clinics in remote areas. In one case, a midwife shared a tragic story where a woman and her child died after being unable to reach healthcare services due to snowstorms, with the clinic in the village already closed due to U.S. aid cuts.

Moreover, health workers highlighted how the closure of essential services in rural areas has led to preventable deaths. One midwife shared how villagers were heartbroken over the shutdown of a local clinic, which had been their only source of medical assistance. The lack of funding meant that these clinics could not remain open, resulting in the loss of life.

In addition to the U.S. aid cut, several other international donors, including the U.K., France, Belgium, and Germany, have significantly reduced their aid to Afghanistan. This has placed even greater pressure on Afghanistan's already struggling healthcare system, especially for expectant mothers who are now facing even more severe challenges.

The report highlighted that while Afghan women, particularly pregnant mothers, already faced significant hurdles due to traditional beliefs and an inefficient healthcare system, the aid cuts have compounded their suffering. The reduction in international aid has left Afghan women in a dire situation, especially as USAID had accounted for nearly 40% of all international financial aid to the country.

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with maternal and infant deaths continuing to rise due to the disruption of essential healthcare services. The closure of health centers and reduction in international aid are exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram