Dean Hachem Featured In Online Interview On His Journey From Restaurants To The Airport Industry

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Dean Hachem, a seasoned entrepreneur with decades of experience in both the restaurant and airport industries, has been featured in an exclusive interview where he shares his story of perseverance, adaptability, and lifelong learning. From his early days growing up in Lebanon to earning an engineering degree from the University of Michigan and venturing into multiple industries, Dean's journey offers valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.







In the interview, Dean reflects on his time as the owner of The Sheik Restaurant in West Bloomfield, Michigan, during the 1990s and early 2000s. His love for food and hospitality made the restaurant a local favorite, but the challenges of running a business-long hours, changing customer preferences, and increasing costs-taught him the importance of adaptability.

“You can't get stuck in one way of thinking,” Dean explains.“Trends change, people's preferences change. You have to be willing to listen and adjust.”

After a successful career in the restaurant industry, Dean transitioned to the airport business in 2001, a move that shaped the next two decades of his career. In the interview, he discusses the fast-paced nature of the industry, the importance of meeting travelers' needs, and how his engineering education helped him develop a structured approach to problem-solving.

“In business, you have to keep learning,” he says.“If you stop learning, you stop growing.”

Throughout the discussion, Dean emphasizes the significance of family values in entrepreneurship, drawing parallels between managing a business and nurturing relationships. He believes patience, trust, and communication are key in both areas of life.

The interview also delves into his passion for food, which remains a central part of his life. Despite stepping away from the restaurant industry, he still finds joy in cooking and believes food is a universal language that brings people together.

Looking ahead, Dean remains committed to education, business innovation, and personal growth. While he has stepped away from the airport industry, he sees entrepreneurship as a mindset that never truly fades.

“I don't think I'll ever stop being an entrepreneur in some way,” he says.“Once you have that mindset, it's hard to turn it off.”

The full interview offers a deep dive into Dean Hachem's entrepreneurial journey, the lessons he's learned, and his perspective on business, education, and personal growth.

About Dean Hachem

Dean Hachem is an entrepreneur based in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, with a career spanning both the restaurant and airport industries. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he successfully ran The Sheik Restaurant in West Bloomfield before transitioning into the airport business in 2001, where he remained for over two decades. With a strong belief in lifelong learning, adaptability, and the power of family, Dean continues to inspire entrepreneurs and business leaders with his insights and experiences.

To read the full interview, click here .