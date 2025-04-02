MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Record-breaking Global Participation: Final Call to Join the TERA-Award by 9 April" data-link=" Global Participation: Final Call to Join the TERA-Award by 9 April" class="whatsapp" HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire 1 April 2025 - The 4th TERA-Award Smart Energy Innovation Competition, organised by The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) and empowered by Full Vision Capital, already attracted participation from a record-breaking 62 countries and regions, surpassing the 59 countries and regions in previous editions. With the 9 April 2025 deadline fast approaching, global teams are encouraged to submit their innovative projects in renewable energy, energy storage and conversion, CCUS technologies, green fuels and hydrogen energy, intelligent energy systems, and smart city.This year's competition has already seen 417 applications, highlighting the growing global momentum in energy innovation. Among them, renewable energy leads with 112 submissions, followed by smart city solutions and intelligent energy systems, showcasing the industry's global focus on sustainable infrastructure and next-generation energy management.Mr Alan Chan Ying-lung, Executive Chairman of the TERA-Award Organising Committee, noted that the surge in participation reinforces the TERA-Award's role as a truly global platform for energy solutions. He emphasised that the competition continues to attract innovators from around the world, demonstrating a universal commitment to tackling energy and climate challenges. By bringing together startups, investors, and industry leaders, the TERA-Award acts as a catalyst for breakthrough innovations, helping to accelerate the energy transition through real-world applications.Chan also highlighted the competition's track record of helping startups scale their technologies through funding and strategic industry partnerships. He pointed to past winners such as i2Cool, which has expanded the application of its electricity-free cooling coatings across global projects, and Luquos Energy, which, after securing investment from Towngas, launched a sulfur-based flow battery energy storage demonstration project in Shenzhen, marking an important step toward industrialisation.Beyond the competition, Towngas and Full Vision Capital have long been committed to startup incubation, backing companies that have since grown into major industry players. EcoCeres, for instance, has become a global leader in Sustainable Aviation Fuel, while EnerVenue, founded by Stanford Professor Cui Yi, is pioneering metal-hydrogen battery energy storage solutions and was recently named one of America's Top GreenTech Companies by TIME Magazine and Statista, soaring from #136 to #10 in just one year. These successes underscore the strength of the TERA-Award ecosystem, which provides not only financial support but also mentorship, industry connections, and the resources needed to accelerate commercial deployment.As the competition enters its final stretch, startups and innovators worldwide are encouraged to seize this opportunity to gain industry recognition, secure strategic partnerships, and turn their groundbreaking ideas into reality.Applications can be submitted through the TERA-Award's official website .Hashtag: #TERA-Award

About the TERA-Award Energy Innovation Competition

The TERA-Award Energy Innovation Competition, organised by Towngas and empowered by Full Vision Capital, aims to discover and develop innovative technologies and solutions in climate technology. It promotes zero-carbon technology development by bringing together global innovative technological forces to advance climate technology innovation and application. The competition serves as an international acceleration platform, matching climate technology entrepreneurs with investors and application scenario providers to help early-stage climate technology companies grow rapidly and drive the realisation of a green, smart, and sustainable future.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited