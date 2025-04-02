MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="ICONSIAM's THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2025' to Captivate Visitors with Thailand's Most Spectacular Water Festival" data-link=" THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2025' to Captivate Visitors with Thailand's Most Spectacular Water Festival" class="whatsapp" A Must-Visit UNESCO-Recognized Festival Featuring Water Play, Traditional Thai Ceremonies & Performances Along the Most Breathtaking Views of the Chao Phraya River from April 1016, 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River developed through a joint venture of Siam Piwat, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), and Magnolia Quality Development (MQDC), joins forces with public and private sector partners to present the grand 'ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2025' , investing over US$1.9 million ( 65 million baht) to host a spectacular event under the concept 'The Legendary Festival of Waters A Stream of Thai Charms.' This reinforces ICONSIAM's position as a Global Experiential Destination , highlighting Thailand's rich cultural heritage to attract visitors from around the world. The event will feature 5 Must-Experience Highlights showcasing the charm of Thai Songkran to promote Thailand as a central tourism hub in the region, aligning with government initiatives. Visitors can enjoy safe and fun water activities with a 9-meter-high water tower , a children's water play zone , a stunning sand pagoda , Songkran parades , the sacred water-pouring ritual for Buddha images , and various Thai cultural performances and mini concerts throughout the seven-day celebration. The festival will be held from April 1016, 2025, at River Park, ICONSIAM , and is expected to attract over 1.4 million local and international visitors throughout the 7-day celebration.







A Global Celebration of Thai Songkran

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd., stated that Songkran is a source of great national pride , recognized as a global festival that draws visitors from all over the world, generating substantial economic benefits for Thailand. As a key landmark and a Global Experiential Destination , ICONSIAM is committed to honoring and preserving Thailand's cultural heritage. ICONSIAM remains dedicated to celebrating Thai heritage and passing it on to future generations. As a leader in hosting ICONIC EVENTS , ICONSIAM continues to elevate Thai cultural celebrations on a global scale.







For this year's grand Songkran festival along the Chao Phraya River , ICONSIAM has partnered with the Ministry of Culture, Department of Cultural Promotion, Bangkok Metropolitan Cultural Council, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Public Relations Department, and various government agencies , along with various private sectors. The official opening ceremony of the 'ICONSIAM THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION 2025' will take place on April 10, 2025, from 5:00 PM onwards at River Park, ICONSIAM , featuring the vibrant Songkran Parade , which includes appearances by a famous actress, captivating cultural performances, and lively mini concerts.

Themed 'The Legendary Festival of Waters A Stream of Thai Charms'

The festival blends traditional Thai customs with a modern touch, allowing both locals and international visitors to experience Thailand's rich cultural heritage in a fun and safe environment . Visitors can immerse themselves in 'Thai-Style Fun' through 5 Must-Experience Highlights designed to create unforgettable memories:

1. Must Play - The Splash





Sook-Songkran Water Tower : A 9-meter-high water tower decorated with Thai floral patterns, featuring spectacular water effects.

Kids Zone : A special water play area for young children to enjoy safely.

'Dry & Dash' Zone : A convenient area for drying off, changing clothes, and freshening up before continuing to shop, dine, or explore ICONSIAM.





Giant Sand Pagoda Landmark : A stunning sand sculpture crafted by renowned Thai sand artist Chanathip Chuenbumroong.



Sacred Water-Pouring Ritual : Pour water over the marble Buddha statue from the Blue Temple (Wat Rong Suea Ten, Chiang Rai) for blessings in the Thai New Year.



Respect for Elders : Participate in the traditional water-pouring ceremony with Thai National Artists for good fortune.



Exquisite Thai Pavilion Display : Admire an intricately crafted pavilion, a masterpiece by Thai artisans.

Cultural Performances : Witness Nora dance performances (a UNESCO-listed intangible cultural heritage from southern Thailand) and other rare Thai classical dance showcases.





Spectacular Songkran Parade featuring 8 Thai celebrities , including Bow Maylada, Win Metawin, Engfa Waraha, Charlotte Austin, Leena Lalina, Mew Natcha, Chompoo Araya, and her daughter Abigail.

Over 300 Free Mini Concerts from top artists, including Jeff Satur, 4EVE, ATLAS, PROXIE, LYKN, Dice, Milli, Dice, Daou Offroad among others.



Experience the vibrant flavors of SOOKSIAM with four regions of Thailand, including Khantoke dishes from Northern Thailand , Trang-style grilled pork, Sukhothai-style tom yum noodles, and seasonal desserts like mango sticky rice and Thai mango lod chong . Cooling Summer Treats from over 150 renowned restaurants at ICONSIAM.





Exclusive Songkran Collection : 'NAKROB MOONMANAS x ICONCRAFT' featuring unique t-shirts, pants, hats, and bags .

Thai Handicrafts & Souvenirs : A wide range of artisan products and refreshing summer goods from 1,000+ shops at ICONSIAM, ICONCRAFT, SOOKSIAM and Siam Takashimaya.



Experience the perfect blend of tradition and modern entertainment at Thailand's most spectacular Songkran festival! Join us for the 'and immerse yourself in a joyous, culturally enriching celebrationfree of charge!Stay tuned for event updates and participation details at or follow us on Facebook: ICONSIAM.Hashtag: #ICONSIAMSongkran #SongkranFestival2025 #ICONSIAM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ICONSIAM