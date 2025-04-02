Dubai Open Football Academies Championship Concludes With Record Participation And Outstanding Success
Over 12,000 Players Compete in 4,500 Matches Across 19 Weeks
Dubai, UAE – The Dubai Open Football Academies Championship concluded successfully, marking another milestone in youth football development with the participation of 12,000 male and female players from 600 teams representing 112 public and private academies. Over 19 weeks, players competed in 4,500 matches, making this the largest tournament of its kind in Asia.
Organized by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and the UAE Football Association in collaboration with DELTA Sports Events Co., the championship was held across nine venues in Dubai. The event aimed to identify and develop emerging football talent, offering young athletes a competitive platform to showcase their skills.
Champions Crowned Across Multiple Categories
The tournament featured 12 age groups ranging from 6 to 23 years. Competition was fierce, with several academies and clubs securing top honors:
U6 : AFC Team
U7 : Mak Academy
U8 & U9 : Al Wasl Club
U11 & U12 : Dubai Irish Club
U13 & U16 : Barcelona Dubai Team
U14 & U21 : Reds Team
U15 : La Liga HBC
U17 : Empire FC
U18 : City FC
U23 : Reds Team
Cup Competition Highlights
In the Cup segment, several teams demonstrated exceptional performances:
U8 : Al Wasl Club
U9 : Ajax Academy
U10 : City FC
U11 : Dubai Irish Club
U14 : Reds Team
U15 : La Liga HBC
U16 : Barcelona Dubai
U17 : City Champions
U18 : City FC
U21 : Al Nasr Team
Outstanding Individual Achievements
Several players were recognized for their exceptional performances:
Best Goalkeeper (U21): Hassan Bashir (Al Nasr Club)
Best Player (U9): Hamad Jassim Mahdi (Al Nasr Club)
Final Match Best Player (U9): Issa Khalid Al-Wahabi (Al Wasl Club)
Man of the Match (U7): Fahad Saeed (Al Wasl Club)
Best Coach: Abdullah Hassan, for his role in developing young talents.
A Platform for Talent Development
Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Talent Department at DSC, emphasized the tournament's significance: 'The Dubai Open Football Academies Championship has established itself as a premier platform for scouting and nurturing football talent. With a 120% increase in participation compared to last year, it underscores the growing focus on football development. Since its inception in 2017, the tournament has welcomed teams from world-renowned academies such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, and Manchester City, providing local players with exposure to top-tier footballing styles.'
Innovative Talent Scouting and Development
To enhance player development, DSC partnered with global scouting companies. Talent Sport Co. recorded and analyzed match footage, while Athletic BCN Co. managed a high-tech talent lab for performance assessment. Talent scouts were present throughout the competition to identify promising players, increasing their chances of securing professional opportunities.
Ensuring High Standards with Professional Referees
The UAE Football Association ensured all matches adhered to the highest standards by assigning 250 certified referees to officiate the games.
Looking Ahead: A Bigger and Better 2026 Edition
Following the success of this year's tournament, the Organizing Committee has already begun preparations for the 2026 edition, aiming for greater participation, enhanced development programs, and expanded scouting initiatives to further strengthen UAE football's future.
Legal Disclaimer:
