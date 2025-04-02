Breaking Barriers: VARP, Inc. And MAT On Empowered With Meg Ryan

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover how VARP, Inc. is transforming lives by bridging the gap between traditional and modern addiction treatment, highlighting the power of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and hope.

Public Television viewers will witness a compelling story of transformation as VARP, Inc. is featured on Empowered with Meg Ryan. This segment, titled "One Day at a Time," explores the evolution of addiction treatment, from traditional mutual aid groups to today's evidence-based practices, including MAT. The segment, set to film on April 22, 2025, will illustrate how VARP, Inc. is leading the charge in providing individualized care and combating the stigma surrounding addiction.

"Alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much." – Helen Keller

The segment will delve into the neurobiology of addiction and how MAT services, such as buprenorphine and Vivitrol, work to reduce cravings and prevent withdrawal symptoms. It will also address the critical need for stigma reduction, highlighting the shift from viewing addiction as a moral failing to understanding it as a treatable medical condition. By showcasing VARP, Inc.'s innovative approach, the segment aims to educate the general public, healthcare providers, and lawmakers about the impact of MAT in reducing relapse and overdose rates. It will also explore the importance of holistic, person-centered care, emphasizing that recovery is a unique journey for each individual. The segment will also explore the historical context of addiction treatment, and how VARP has evolved to embrace new science and methods.

About Empowered with Meg Ryan:

Empowered with Meg Ryan is a Public Television program that shares inspiring stories and educational content, empowering viewers to make informed decisions about their lives and communities. The program aims to provide valuable insights into various topics, fostering a sense of empowerment and understanding. Learn more at:

About VARP, Inc.:

VARP, Inc., is a leading provider of addiction treatment services, committed to evolving and adapting to meet the changing needs of those they serve. Originally founded by veterans for veterans, VARP, Inc., has expanded its services to address the broader community, emphasizing evidence-based practices and a holistic approach to recovery. For more information, visit:

SOURCE Empowered

