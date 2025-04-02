Elanders Announces Date For The Report On The First Quarter 2025 And Conference Call
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.
To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.
Register for the conference call here.
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of quarterly results
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
-
2025-04-02 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the report on the first quarter 2025 and conference call
