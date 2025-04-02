Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kharkiv Shows Aftermath Of Massive Drone Attack: Eight Injured, Including Three Children

Kharkiv Shows Aftermath Of Massive Drone Attack: Eight Injured, Including Three Children


2025-04-02 03:12:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people, including three children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) shared the aftermath of the attack via Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Strikes were recorded at two civilian enterprises in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The attacks caused three fires in production buildings, covering areas of 1,000, 800, and 70 square meters. Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured, including three children. All suffered acute stress reactions. Additionally, nearby private residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.



 Read also: Russians launch 15 drone strikes on Kharkiv, baby among injured

Rescue efforts are ongoing, involving 89 SES personnel and 29 units of equipment, including canine and explosive ordnance disposal teams. Municipal services have also deployed 19 units of equipment and 49 workers to assist.

Photo credit: SES

MENAFN02042025000193011044ID1109380796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search