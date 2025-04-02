Kharkiv Shows Aftermath Of Massive Drone Attack: Eight Injured, Including Three Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a massive drone strike on Kharkiv overnight, injuring eight people, including three children.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) shared the aftermath of the attack via Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Strikes were recorded at two civilian enterprises in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The attacks caused three fires in production buildings, covering areas of 1,000, 800, and 70 square meters. Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured, including three children. All suffered acute stress reactions. Additionally, nearby private residential buildings were damaged," the statement said.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, involving 89 SES personnel and 29 units of equipment, including canine and explosive ordnance disposal teams. Municipal services have also deployed 19 units of equipment and 49 workers to assist.

Photo credit: SES