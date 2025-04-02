Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sale Of The Vessel Star I


2025-04-02 03:01:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subsidiary of AS Tallink Grupp, Tallink Hansaway Limited, has signed an agreement with Irish Continental Group plc for the sale of the vessel Star I. The delivery of the vessel will take place within few weeks.

Star I was chartered to Irish Continental Group plc from April 2023 until January 2025. From mid-February until now the vessel was operating the Paldiski-Kapellskär route. From 12 April 2025, the Paldiski-Kapellskär route will be operated by Superfast IX.

The sale of the vessel will not have major impact on the 2025 financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170


