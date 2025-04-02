STACK Infrastructure Launches Skills and Training Academy Across EMEA

STACK continues to grow its portfolio of industry-leading education initiatives across Europe to attract new talent to the data center industry.

- John Eland, Chief Executive Officer, STACK EMEALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the launch of STACK Academy. STACK Academy (“the Academy”) is a strategic workforce development initiative designed to address critical skills shortages in the data center industry.The Academy provides specialized training pathways in Italy, Norway, and Switzerland, with an initial intake of 55 participants planned for 2025. The program aims to create a scalable talent development model that addresses key skills gaps in data center construction, operations, and health and safety. STACK Academy combines theoretical learning and practical skills development, following a hybrid model that balances on-the-job training with structured learning over 18 months. This approach delivers a blended learning experience through instructor-led sessions, self-paced study modules, and hands-on project-based learning. STACK Academy is the natural evolution and harmonization of successful initiatives in Italy that have been running for the last two years.Recognizing the importance of professional development, STACK Academy also includes dedicated“soft skills” and behavioral development components. The curriculum is tailored to align with STACK's company values: Clients, Consideration, and Community.“The Academy supports our strategic workforce planning by building a pipeline of future professionals,” said John Eland, Chief Executive Officer, STACK EMEA.“Data centers and digital infrastructure are increasingly a global necessity, providing the backbone and platform for the digital needs of modern society, and we require even more highly-skilled individuals to meet growing demand. Targeting hard-to-reach talent in local communities is key and STACK Academy will increase diversity in an industry which has historically been male-dominated. Investing in the program affirms our commitment to meaningful social impact as well as bridging the skills gap. The data center sector is vibrant, fast moving, and can provide an array of exciting opportunities irrespective of gender, age, or social background.”STACK's global portfolio of education programs enables a clear pathway of support for current and future jobseekers, from primary school age children all the way through to seasoned professionals looking to reskill. STACK is working with a growing number of schools and higher education institutions in its operating markets and will continue to drive and expand outreach to focus on early engagement. Last year, STACK kicked off its pioneering scholarship scheme in EMEA for female students, which funds recipients' entire academic studies and living expenses. STACK remains focused on an unwavering commitment to social mobility and driving representation within the data center industry.ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURESTACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.For more information about STACK, please visit:

