Immunovia Publishes The Annual Report For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LUND, Sweden, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) today announced that the Annual Report for 2024 has been published.
The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website.
For more information, please contact:
Jeff Borcherding
CEO and President
[email protected]
Immunovia in brief
Immunovia AB (IMMNOV: Nasdaq Stockholm), is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.
Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.
USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4129259
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Immunovia AB
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02042025003732001241ID1109380746
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment