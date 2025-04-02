Intelligent Steering Key Components Market To Reach $31.5 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 13.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2033
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Market Size in 2023
|
$9.2 Billion
|
Market Size in 2033
|
$31.5 Billion
|
CAGR
|
13.30 %
|
No. of Pages in Report
|
324
|
Segments covered
|
Component and Vehicle Type
|
Drivers
|
Rise in integration with ADAS and autonomous driving
|
|
Increase in demand for automotive steering systems
|
Opportunities
|
Growing demand for steering angle sensors
|
Restraints
|
High complexity in system integration
The sensors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.
By component, the sensors segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global intelligent steering key components industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.
This dominance is driven by the increasing integration of sensor-based technologies in modern vehicles to enhance steering precision, improve vehicle stability, and support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Additionally, the growing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous driving solutions further accelerates the demand for high-performance steering sensors.
The passenger cars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.
By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-third of the global intelligent steering key components market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.
This segment's dominance is attributed to the rising consumer preference for advanced safety and comfort features, the increasing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles equipped with intelligent steering systems, and stringent government regulations mandating enhanced vehicle control and stability. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in passenger vehicles further fuels the demand for intelligent steering components.
Leading Market Players: -
-
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Nexteer Automotive Holdings Co., Ltd
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
Methode Electronics Inc.
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
JTEKT Corporation
Nidec Corporation
GKN Automotive
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global intelligent steering key components market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
