Maylis Çarçabal Is Appointed Chief Communications Officer For The Bouygues Group

02/04/25

Maylis Çarçabal, formerly Executive Vice-President Communication and Brands for the TF1 group, has been appointed Chief Communications Officer for the Bouygues group with effect from 1 April 2025.

Maylis Çarçabal began her career at Carat-Aegis Medias in the Consulting department. She then joined the TV channel Voyage, which she helped to create. After returning to Carat between 2001 and 2003, she moved to the TV channel TMC, formerly owned by the Pathé group, as Head of Communication and Marketing. After the TF1 group acquired a majority stake in TMC, she retained her post until 2009, after which she joined the TF1 group's Communication department, in charge of programme promotion and then diversification and new media activities. In 2018, she was appointed Executive Vice-President Communication and Brands for the TF1 group.

Maylis Çarçabal takes over from Pierre Auberger, who held the position of

Group Director of Corporate Communications for Bouygues since 2009, and who has now retired.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Pierre Auberger for his major contribution to the Group's communications over twenty years, firstly at Bouygues Immobilier and then at Bouygues SA," said

Olivier Roussat, Chief Executive Officer of the Bouygues group.“Pierre is a consummate professional with excellent managerial skills and an exemplary mindset, with whom I have enjoyed working immensely. I am delighted to welcome Maylis Çarçabal, a highly reputed professional and manager appreciated for her interpersonal and human qualities. Maylis' role will be to support the Group's strategy with all its internal and external stakeholders and to boost the Bouygues group's appeal.”

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Colas, Bouygues Construction,

Bouygues Immobilier), energies and services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

