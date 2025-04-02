(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Nykredit announces extension of the offer period to 24 April 2025

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBU-TION WOULD BE CONTRARY TO APPLICABLE LEGISLATION OR RULES OF SUCH JURISDICTION

With reference to Spar Nord Bank A/S' ( Spar Nord ) company announcement no. 1/2025 regarding the publication of the offer document (the Offer document ) concerning the all-cash voluntary takeover offer from Nykredit Realkredit A/S ( Nykredit ) for all shares (other than treasury shares held by Spar Nord) in Spar Nord (the Offer ) and Spar Nord's company announcements no. 3/2025 regarding Nykredit's announcement of an extension of the offer period and no. 8/2025 regarding Nykredit's announcement of an extension of the offer period, Nykredit has today published an additional supplement to the Offer document (the Supplement ) to extend the offer period further. Nykredit has stated that an extension is required to obtain the regulatory approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority which constitutes the regulatory condition pertaining to the Offer and which is required in order for the Offer to be completed. Nykredit's announcement is attached.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer and the previous supplements, the offer period began on 8 January 2025 with expiration on 3 April 2025 at 23:59 (CET). With reference to the Supplement to the Offer document, the offer period has now been extended and expires on 24 April 2025 at 23:59 (CEST). Any reference to“the offer period” in the Offer document or in any other document and/or announcement relating to the Offer shall mean this period.

The extension of the offer period entails that the expected completion of the Offer and settlement of the offer price to the Spar Nord shareholders who have accepted the Offer will be extended correspondingly. Completion is subsequently expected to take place on 2 May 2025 (provided that the offer period is not extended further).

This will result in an adjustment of the offer price in accordance with section 6.2 of the offer document, such that the offer price is increased by DKK 0.50 per share to DKK 210.50.

The increase of the offer price affects all Spar Nord Bank shareholders who have already given their accept of the Offer and all Spar Nord Bank shareholders who accept the Offer following publication of the Supplement.

Acceptances already received remain binding, and the extension does not entail a need for further action from Spar Nord shareholders who have already accepted the Offer. The extension does not affect any other terms or conditions of the Offer or the unanimous recommendation by the board of directors of Spar Nord to the shareholders of Spar Nord to accept the Offer for the reasons described in the board statement (cf. company announcement no. 1/2025).

Questions may be directed to Neel Rosenberg (media) on +45 25 27 04 33 or to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum (investors)on +45 96 34 42 36.

Yours faithfully

Spar Nord Bank A/S

The board of directors

Attachments



No. 09 - Nykredit announces extension of the offer period - UK

Announcement of extension of the Offer Period_Nykredit Supplement to the Offer Document-Nykredit