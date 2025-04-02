Inc. Names Intouch Med Supply To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Northeast list had a median growth rate of 100 percent.

- Lance Marquardt, Founder & CEOKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that InTouch Med Supply ranked No. 34 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses."Our success is based on our teams unwavering commitment to our patients, providers and health plans. While there is never a good time to need medical supplies, there is better time and as long as someone needs them we are here to make getting them as easy as possible," said Lance Marquardt, Founder & CEO of InTouch Med Supply.”The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast. Between 2021 and 2023, these 154 private companies had a median growth rate of 100 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 9,114 jobs and $6.7 billion to the region's economy.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.More about InTouch Med SupplyInTouch Med Supply is an accredited National supplier of medical supplies that includes urologic catheters, ostomy and wound care products in both the adult and pediatric populations. Removing the traditional challenges associated with at home supply ordering InTouch differentiates itself by putting patients first and partnering with providers and payors for a more seamless care process and approach to eliminate care gaps. After receiving a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis in 2018 Founder Lance Marquardt created InTouch to help others overcome the challenges he encountered with his medical care, and to help make obtaining medical supplies easy. The InTouch team has over 150 years of combined healthcare experience and are experts in providing exceptional standards of care. Keeping You Informed, InTouch, and in Control of Your Health.For more information, visitToll-Free: 1-888-412-0370...More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

LANCE MARQUARDT

InTouch Med Supply

+1 888-412-0370

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.