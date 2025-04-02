403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indolift Upskills Workforce With Expert-Led Training & Development Initiative
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, April 2, 2025 – Indolift, a leading manufacturer of innovative lifting solutions, has successfully concluded its comprehensive workforce development initiative, aimed at enhancing the technical expertise and efficiency of its employees. This structured learning and development program, which took place for four weeks, underscores the company's commitment to continuous professional growth, safety, and operational excellence in the material handling industry.
The initiative featured intensive training modules, technical skill enhancement workshops, and safety compliance sessions, ensuring that employees remain well-equipped with the latest industry knowledge. Designed for engineers, assembly technicians, quality control teams, and maintenance personnel, the program incorporated both theoretical and practical learning sessions. Key components included:
.Advanced Equipment Handling: Training on the latest lifting solutions, automation integration, and troubleshooting techniques.
.Quality Assurance & Safety Compliance: Educating employees on international safety standards and best practices in lifting equipment manufacturing.
.Innovative Manufacturing Techniques: Workshops on improving efficiency in production processes and adopting new industry trends.
.Leadership & Professional Growth: Encouraging employees to take on leadership roles through soft skills development and strategic decision-making training.
The program was delivered through a mix of classroom instruction, hands-on equipment demonstrations, and real-world application exercises, ensuring a holistic learning experience. Industry specialists and certified trainers led the sessions, providing participants with valuable insights and hands-on expertise Among the key speakers were Mr. Jonathan Blake, a renowned specialist in material handling equipment design, and Mr. Naveen Reddy an expert in industrial lifting safety and operations, shared their in-depth knowledge on cutting-edge lifting technologies and workplace safety protocols. Additionally, Indolift's Head of Manufacturing, Ms. Shruti Bhargava, provided insights into best practices in lifting equipment production.
“The successful completion of this training initiative marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance workforce capabilities. Investing in our employees' skills not only drives innovation but also ensures the continued delivery of high-quality lifting solutions,” said Vijay Singh, Global Operations Executive at Indolift.
In collaboration with industry experts and leading training institutes, Indolift ensured that its employees received cutting-edge knowledge to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving material handling sector. The initiative also aligned with national skill development missions, reinforcing Indolift's role in contributing to workforce empowerment in the manufacturing industry.
With the successful execution of this initiative, Indolift has further strengthened its in-house expertise and reinforced its commitment to delivering safe, high-performance, and innovative lifting solutions to its clients.
About Indolift
Indolift is a trusted name in the lifting solutions industry, offering advanced and reliable material handling equipment. With a focus on innovation, safety, and quality, Indolift caters to diverse industries, ensuring efficient and cost-effective lifting solutions. For more information, visit
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: ...
Website:
The initiative featured intensive training modules, technical skill enhancement workshops, and safety compliance sessions, ensuring that employees remain well-equipped with the latest industry knowledge. Designed for engineers, assembly technicians, quality control teams, and maintenance personnel, the program incorporated both theoretical and practical learning sessions. Key components included:
.Advanced Equipment Handling: Training on the latest lifting solutions, automation integration, and troubleshooting techniques.
.Quality Assurance & Safety Compliance: Educating employees on international safety standards and best practices in lifting equipment manufacturing.
.Innovative Manufacturing Techniques: Workshops on improving efficiency in production processes and adopting new industry trends.
.Leadership & Professional Growth: Encouraging employees to take on leadership roles through soft skills development and strategic decision-making training.
The program was delivered through a mix of classroom instruction, hands-on equipment demonstrations, and real-world application exercises, ensuring a holistic learning experience. Industry specialists and certified trainers led the sessions, providing participants with valuable insights and hands-on expertise Among the key speakers were Mr. Jonathan Blake, a renowned specialist in material handling equipment design, and Mr. Naveen Reddy an expert in industrial lifting safety and operations, shared their in-depth knowledge on cutting-edge lifting technologies and workplace safety protocols. Additionally, Indolift's Head of Manufacturing, Ms. Shruti Bhargava, provided insights into best practices in lifting equipment production.
“The successful completion of this training initiative marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to enhance workforce capabilities. Investing in our employees' skills not only drives innovation but also ensures the continued delivery of high-quality lifting solutions,” said Vijay Singh, Global Operations Executive at Indolift.
In collaboration with industry experts and leading training institutes, Indolift ensured that its employees received cutting-edge knowledge to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving material handling sector. The initiative also aligned with national skill development missions, reinforcing Indolift's role in contributing to workforce empowerment in the manufacturing industry.
With the successful execution of this initiative, Indolift has further strengthened its in-house expertise and reinforced its commitment to delivering safe, high-performance, and innovative lifting solutions to its clients.
About Indolift
Indolift is a trusted name in the lifting solutions industry, offering advanced and reliable material handling equipment. With a focus on innovation, safety, and quality, Indolift caters to diverse industries, ensuring efficient and cost-effective lifting solutions. For more information, visit
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765/4766/4767
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-Indolift
User :- Jyoti kaushka
Email :...
Phone :-09163909999
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment