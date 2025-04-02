403
Dreamsetgo Becomes First-Ever Indian Hospitality Sales Agent For Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 2nd April 2025: DreamSetGo, India's premier sports travel platform, has been appointed as the first-ever Official Hospitality Sales Agent from India for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The stunning Italian Alps will serve as the majestic backdrop for this year's Winter Olympics, offering an unparalleled setting for the world's most exhilarating winter sports. In this exciting partnership with On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider for the Olympic Games, DreamSetGo is bringing Indian fans closer to the action more than ever before. This collaboration promises a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, combining exclusive access to the sporting events with bespoke travel and luxury hospitality experiences.
Commenting on the milestone, Monish Shah, Co-founder & CEO, DreamSetGo, said,“Our collaboration with On Location for Milano Cortina 2026 enables us to offer passionate fans an unparalleled hospitality experience, bringing them closer to the world's premier winter sporting event. This collaboration allows us to provide not only exceptional hospitality but also an unforgettable experience that goes beyond simply watching the action unfold.”
The Winter Olympics have long been a showcase of elite talent, breathtaking performances and historic moments. With sports like alpine skiing, ice hockey, figure skating, and the newly introduced ski mountaineering, Indian fans now have an unparalleled opportunity to witness and experience the grand spectacle with premium offerings through the Official Hospitality Packages from Milano Cortina 2026.
With this collaboration, DreamSetGo presents winter sports enthusiasts with an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the thrilling action of the Winter Olympics in person, ensuring an unforgettable and immersive hospitality experience like never before!
About DreamSetGo:
DreamSetGo is India's first premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platform. Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium, end-to-end, authentic experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf among others. From match-day hospitality to stadium tours, from private meet-and-greets with athletes and legends to exclusive access to training sessions, DreamSetGo curates the most fulfilling sports travel packages for the most sought-after sports events and teams. Watch LIVE sports at the stadium, EXPERIENCE them like never before and travel to PLAY; all with DreamSetGo.
