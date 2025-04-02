403
Bahraini FM Urges Global Action To End Conflicts, Ease Suffering
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani called on the international community late Tuesday, to uphold its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to end conflicts and alleviate human suffering.
This came at a roundtable discussion organized by the Hudson Institute, attended by Bahrain's Ambassador to Washington Shaikh Abdulla Al-Khalifa, and several experts.
Al-Zayani stressed the need for peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, a region that has endured years of wars and destruction.
He reaffirmed that the Arab nations are committed to achieving a just and comprehensive peace, as highlighted during the Arab Summit held in Bahrain in May 2024, which adopted an initiative calling for an international conference to resolve the Palestinian cause.
The Minister underscored the role of research institutions in promoting peace, coexistence, and cooperation among nations as well as conducting in-depth research on opportunities for lasting peace in the Middle East and beyond.
The discussion also explored the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between Bahrain and the United States, highlighting progress across political, security, economic, and social spheres.
Participants explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation through existing agreements, strategic dialogue outcomes, and new opportunities that serve the interests of both nations.
During his visit to Washington, Al-Zayani met with Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Brian Mast and committee member Gregory Meeks.
Their talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, regional developments, and ongoing Arab and international efforts to end conflicts, uphold the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and promote peace and stability in the region. (end)
